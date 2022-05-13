HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: New Albany wins 1st HHC title since 2011

NORTH VERNON — It wasn’t pretty, or a thing of beauty.
However, it was a win.
New Albany beat host Jennings County 9-4 Friday evening in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final.
The Bulldogs (16-6) used a nine-hit attack in winning their first HHC tourney since 2011.
Andrew Clements had three hits while Chase Loesch tallied two for New Albany while Landon Tiesing tossed 2 2/3 innings of clutch relief.
“We had some big hits in big moments,” Loesch said. “We got some clutch runs in big moments on passed balls. It wasn’t like a crazy good game by us, but we managed to pull it out.”
The game was tied 4-all in the sixth inning when Cody Hartlage scored on an error to put the ‘Dogs on top for good. Later, Clements singled home Tiesing, who had reached on an error, and Garrett Jones, who had walked, with two outs to boost New Albany’s lead to three runs.
The Bulldogs added two more in the seventh off Panthers reliever Carson McNulty, when Loesch doubled home Kadin Bush, who had walked. Loesch later scored on a wild pitch.
Tiesing (3-1), who was also the winning pitcher in Monday’s first-round win over Floyd Central, retired seven of the last eight batters he faced. The lone hit, a single by Lane Zohrlaut, was erased by a double play in the seventh.
“This was big-time,” Loesch said. “Beating Floyd Central, then coming out and beating Jennings County with a good pitcher on the mounds fuels our fire. It gives us a lot of confidence coming into the sectional.”
New Albany jumped to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Tiesing led off the game with a triple, then scored on a Jones ground out. Clements singled before starting pitcher Carson Chandler scored on Loesch’s double to left field.
Jennings County (16-8), playing in the HHC championship for the first time since 2008, got a run back in the bottom of the inning when McNulty’s sacrifice fly scored Keegan Manowitz.
The Bulldogs added a run in the fourth when Hartlage scored on a wild pitch for a 4-1 lead.
The Panthers, in their first season under head coach B.J. Sigler, scored another run in the fourth when Jacob Vogel doubled home Bryce McIntosh, who led off with a single, to make it 4-2.
In the fifth Manowitz singled home Zohrlaut, who was hit by a Tiesing pitch. With two outs and McNulty at the plate, Manowitz scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 4. Tiesing induced McNulty to ground out for the third out.
“It’s tough to win these things,” New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said. “People are saying, ‘It’s 11 years since you won the conference?’ Yeah. We have Floyd Central in our conference. We have Jeff(ersonville) ... and Jennings County. It goes on and on.
“We’re at the end of the year. We want to be playing good baseball. We’re playing better. We’re playing good competition. I would think you ask anybody in the state to name the top five conferences in Indiana for baseball (and the HHC) is going to be right there at the top. So to win it is a big deal.”
The Panthers started right-hander Austin Martin who was relieved in the second by McNulty, who allowed five hits and six runs while walking four over five innings. His catcher, Sam Burkman, had a difficult time catching McNulty as nearly 10 pitches went to the backstop.
“We got to the sixth and we were going to bring in Vogel,” Sigler said of his team’s ace. “We didn’t play our best defensively tonight. That’s what happens, this game will humble you. We gave in a lot. When you give a quality team second opportunities that’s the result, you pay the price. They are a quality program. They hit the ball well, but more so got timely hits. They capitalized at a high level at the plate.”
.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Friday's final at North Vernon
NEW ALBANY 9, JENNINGS COUNTY 4
New Albany 300 103 2 — 9 9 0
Jennings County 100 120 0 — 4 6 2
W — Landon Tiesing (3-1). L — Carson McNulty. 2B — Chase Loesch (NA) 2, Jacob Vogel (JC), Andrew Clements (NA). 3B — Tiesing (NA). Records — New Albany 16-6, Jennings County 16-8.