HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: New Albany's seniors set the tone for Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — During their high school careers, New Albany’s five seniors have won 77 percent of their games.
Before this week, though, they had never won a sectional title.
That all changed Monday with the Bulldogs’ 4-0 victory over Bedford North Lawrence in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional final.
“We’ve won a lot of ball games since they’ve been playing at New Albany, we just couldn’t get through the sectional,” long-time Bulldogs bench boss Chris McIntyre said. “But they’ve had good careers and played a lot of big baseball games. It’s nice to see them get rewarded.”
Holding the sectional trophy in their hands was something that Tucker Biven, Carson Chandler, Andrew Clements, Cody Hartlage and Garrett Jones — all of whom are starters — have been working toward for quite some time.
“We’ve been together since Little League. I can’t thank those guys enough for being where we are now,” Jones said following the victory over the Panthers. “Nothing could top that win right there.”
“We’ve played together our whole lives, it’s great to win it together,” Chandler said.
“It’s special,” Biven added. “We’ve known each other forever so to get this our senior year, our last go-round, it means a lot.”
Biven has been a big part of New Albany’s success over the past few seasons.
A three-year starter, who committed to the University of Louisville before he ever played a game for the Bulldogs, Biven tops the team in several different statistical categories.
At the plate the potential Major League Baseball Draft pick is hitting .478 with a team-high-tying 11 doubles, a team-best three triples, three home runs and 32 RBIs while scoring a team-high 44 runs. He’s also walked 22 times while only fanning four times.
On the mound, the right-hander is 7-2 with a 1.76 earned-run average. In 51 2/3 innings pitched he’s struck out 86 — including 29 in two sectional starts.
“Tucker, he’s the one everybody knows about. I think the best thing you can probably say about Tucker is he’s just a really good teammate,” McIntyre said. “He could’ve been a pain in the butt for us as coaches, but Tucker, he never took a day off at practice. He practices like he has something to prove every single day. When you have a kid with his ability, and his notoriety, and he’s setting that tone, it makes it easy for everything else to go in line.”
Chandler, another three-year varsity player, is also a key contributor at the plate and on the mound.
The Anderson University-signee is hitting .337 with seven doubles, two triples and 29 RBIs while scoring 22 times.
On the bump, the righty is 4-3 with a 2.08 ERA. In 40 1/3 innings pitched, he’s fanned 34 batters.
“The other day he came in a tough spot against a Jeff team that can hit the ball,” McIntyre said of Chandler’s successful relief appearance against the Red Devils in the sectional semifinals. “He wasn’t tremendously effective, but he competed his butt off and got out of that. Really, he was the hitting star for us the other day. He had two huge hits in that game against Jeffersonville. He’s been playing varsity for four years too. It was good to see him get that.”
In his second season as a starter, Clements has been reliable at the plate, and in the field.
The Mount St. Joseph-signee is hitting .406 with a team-high-tying 11 doubles, one triple, five home runs and a team-best 48 RBIs while scoring 30 runs.
“Andrew’s been steady,” McIntyre said. “If he hasn’t broke the school record he’s pretty darn close for RBIs this year. ... And he’s become a really good first baseman. He went from just an average first baseman to a really, really good defensive first baseman over there. We feel very comfortable with him over there.”
Although he was a late-comer to the starting lineup, Hartlage has helped anchor the infield defense at second base. At the plate, he’s batting .283 with three doubles and 11 RBIs while touching home 12 times.
The 5-foot-7 Hartlage also came up with one of the biggest hits of the season in Monday’s sectional final. With New Albany leading 1-0 with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Hartlage lined a two-RBI single down the right-field line that gave the Bulldogs some early breathing room.
“Cody Hartlage didn’t start the first half of the year. Cody’s not one of these travel-ball guys that’s played a ton of baseball, he really is very inexperienced, but he is competitive,” McIntyre said. “You have to tell him the same things every single day, but if you tell him the same things every single day he usually rises to the occasion. He’s going to have a hit to remember for the rest of his life. That ball down the right-field line in the first inning was really the difference in the game.”
Jones, meanwhile, has been a big difference-maker down the stretch for the Bulldogs. The center fielder has been on a tear at the dish in the second half of the season. He’s hitting .423 with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 20 RBIs while touching home 39 times.
“Garrett’s probably had one bad swing in the last month ... he just couldn’t have played better,” McIntyre said. “Garrett has a little bit of a stomach problem and he was throwing up like crazy in about the third inning (Monday) — there’s red Gatorade all over center field out there. But he doesn’t complain, he just continues to play through it. And he really has just done an unbelievable job the last month of the season.”
So have the Bulldogs (23-7), who have won 18 of 20 — including their first sectional title since 2016 — since splitting their first 10 games of the season
“We all work so hard. We love each other. We’ve been friends since we were kids. To accomplish this, it feels great,” Clements said.
New Albany hopes to accomplish more today.
The Bulldogs will face the host, and eighth-ranked Wildcats (26-4) at 11 a.m. this morning in the first semifinal of the Jasper Regional.
Mooresville (27-3) will take on Columbus East (13-16-1) at 1 p.m. in the second semi. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
If New Albany, which hasn’t won a regional title since 1995, is there, it’ll likely be because of their seniors.
“All those seniors have just been really good leaders and have done everything we’ve asked. It’s nice to see kids that do the right thing get rewarded,” McIntyre said.