HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Several area players earn all-conference honors

A trio of local graduating seniors are scheduled to play in this weekend’s North-South All-Star games.
New Albany’s Tucker Biven, Silver Creek’s Dominic Decker and Jeffersonville’s Kannon Stull will suit up for the South in the contests (two today and one tomorrow) that will be played at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion. Additionally, Silver Creek bench boss Joe Decker will be an assistant coach for the South.
3 ‘DOGS, 3 HIGHLANDERS, 2 DEVILS CHOSEN ALL-HHC
Three players from tournament-champion New Albany and Floyd Central, as well as two from Jeffersonville, were recently selected to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference first team.
The Bulldogs’ trio was comprised of Biven, Andrew Clements and Landon Tiesing.
Biven, a senior shortstop-pitcher who earlier this week was one of nine national winners of an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove Award, batted .474 with 46 hits (28 singles, a team-high 12 doubles, a team-best three triples and three homers) while driving in 32 and scoring a team-high 46 times.
On the mound, the right-hander went 8-2 with a 1.67 earned-run average. In 58 2/3 innings, the University of Louisville-signee allowed 22 runs (14 earned) on 37 hits while walking 28 and striking out 91.
Clements, a senior first baseman, hit .402 with 11 doubles, one triple and a team-best seven home runs while driving in a team-high 55 runs and scoring 32.
Tiesing, a junior pitcher-infielder, batted .358 with nine doubles, two triples and one home run while driving in 19 and scoring 35 times.
On the mound, the right-hander went 4-2 with one save with a 2.70 ERA. In 46 2/3 innings, the Kent State-commit allowed 23 runs (18 earned) on 38 hits while walking 22 and fanning 49.
The Highlanders’ trio consisted of seniors Dylan Hogan, Jake Thompson and Bailey Taylor.
Hogan, a pitcher-infielder, hit .429 with three home runs and 37 RBIs at the plate. On the mound the right-hander tossed a pai
r of no-hitters. The Lincoln Memorial-signee also earned Academic All-State honors.
Thompson, an outfielder, hit .452 with 38 hits (26 singles, seven doubles, four triples and one homer) while swiping 19 bases. Defensively, he had 35 putouts and a .980 fielding percentage.
Taylor, an infielder-outfielder-pitcher, posted a 0.90 ERA on the mound.
The Red Devils were represented by Stull and Jad
en Hart.
Stull, a senior center fielder, hit .464 with a team-high 39 hits — 21 singles, a team-best 13 doubles, three triples and a team-high-tying two home runs — and a team-best 34 RBIs while drawing 11 walks and scoring 16 runs.
Hart, a junior infielder, hit .319 with 30 hits — 25 singles, one double and four triples — 10 RBIs and a team-high 26 runs while swiping a team-best 13 bases.
Jeffersonville also had two players, Max McEwen and Logan Bingham, garner honorable mention.
McEwen, a senior pitcher, went 5-3 on the mound with a 2.46 ERA. He allowed 22 runs (17 earned) on 33 hits while walking 18 and fanning 53.
Bingham, a sophomore pitcher, was 4-0 with one save and a 1.19 ERA on the mound. He allowed 19 runs (six earned) on 26 hits while walking eight and fanning 19.
New Albany senior Garrett Jones and Floyd Central junior Noah Wathen also received honorable mention.
Jones, a senior center fielder, hit .408 with six doubles, one triple, one home run and 20 RBIs while scoring 40 runs. Wathen, a left-handed pitcher, threw one of the Highlanders’ three no-hitters this season.
Retiring New Albany bench boss Chris McIntyre, who guided the ‘Dogs to the HHC Tournament and sectional titles, was named Coach of the Year.
The complete teams are listed below.
.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First-team: Tucker Biven, Andrew Clements & Landon Tiesing (New Albany); Dylan Hogan, Jake Thompson & Bailey Taylor (Floyd Central); Kannon Stull & Jaden Hart (Jeffersonville); Aden Burnside, Bret Perry & Charlie Longmeier (Seymour); Carson McNulty, Jacob Vogel & Logan McIntosh (Jennings County); Blake Borkhardt (Columbus East).
Honorable mention: Max McEwen & Logan Bingham (Jeffersonville); Garrett Jones (New Albany); Noah Wathen (Floyd Central); Cole Sigler (Jennings County); Cal Gates (Bedford NL); Will Rieckers & Ethan Ianni (Columbus East).
Coach of the Year: Chris McIntyre (New Albany).
.
3 DRAGONS, 1 PIRATE NAMED ALL-MSC
Three players from Silver Creek and one from Charlestown were recently selected to the Mid-Southern Conference first team.
The three Dragons chosen were Dominic Decker, Bailey Hale and Colin Kapust.
Decker, an infielder-pitcher, batted .418 with a team-high 17 doubles, two triples, one home run and a team-best 45 RBIs. He also scored 41 runs and swiped 17 bases.
On the mound, the right-hander went 5-1 with two saves while posting a 1.07 ERA in 11 appearances. In 32 2/3 innings pitched, the Colorado Mesa-signee allowed nine runs (five earned) while walking 16 and fanning 32.
Hale, a senior catcher, hit .373 with nine doubles, a triple, a homer and 36 RBIs.
Kapust, a senior pitcher-utilityman, hit .361 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 RBIs at the plate. On the mound, the right-hander went 10-3 with a 1.62 ERA. In 61 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed 19 runs (14 earned) on 59 hits while walking 15 and fanning 70.
Sophomore Ethan French was the Pirates’ first-team pick.
Silver Creek juniors Jace Burton and Dane DeWees received honorable mention, as did Charlestown’s Jackson Snelling.
Burton batted .445 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 32 runs and swiping 11 bases.
DeWees hit .372 with eight doubles, three triples, one home run and 25 RBIs while topping the team in runs scored (47) and stolen bases (33).
The complete teams are listed below.
.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First-team: Dominic Decker, Bailey Hale & Colin Kapust (Silver Creek); Ethan French (Charlestown); David Edwards & Nate Montgomery (Scottsburg); Jake Pauley & Ethan Davis (Brownstown Central); Chance Colwell & Josh Burton (Salem); Parker Bruce & Brendan Hanner (Austin); Jadon Stoner & Wesley Taylor (Charlestown); Yancey Edlin (Eastern); Brody Fessel (North Harrison).
Honorable mention: Jace Burton & Dane DeWees (Silver Creek); Jackson Snelling (Charlestown); Jordan Lyons & Kaden Raichel (Scottsburg); Ethan Garland & Carson Darlage (Brownstown Central); Cameron Albertson (Salem); Cameron Richey (Austin); Tyler Stark (Corydon Central); Easton Tucker (North Harrison).
.
4 BRAVES, 2 HORNETS, A MUSTANG EARN ALL-SAC
Four players from champion Borden, two from Henryville and one from New Washington were recently chosen to the All-Southern Athletic Conference squad.
The Braves’ quartet consisted of Gavin Gentry, AJ Agnew, Dylan Toler and Alex Schuler.
Gentry, a senior pitcher-outfielder, hit .407 with eight doubles, one triple, a team-high-tying four home runs and a team-best 33 RBIs. He also was second on the squad in runs scored (36) and stolen bases (14).
On the mound, the left-hander went 5-2 with one save while posting a 0.95 ERA. In 51 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 14 runs (seven earned) on 33 hits while walking 13 and striking out 73.
Agnew, a junior third baseman-pitcher, batted .405 with seven doubles, a team-high-tying four homers and 32 RBIs. He also stole 25 runs and stole 13 bases.
On the mound, the right-hander went 7-0 with a 1.65 ERA. In 42 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 23 hits while walking 18 and striking out 55.
Toler, a junior infielder-outfielder, hit .316 with a team-high 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs (including a grand slam) and driving in 31 runs while scoring 17. Additionally, he had a 1.000 fielding percentage.
Schuler, a sophomore shortstop, hit a team-best .414 with nine doubles and a triple while driving in 17 runs. He also topped the team in runs scored (41) and stolen bases (17).
Cade Riley and Sam Guernsey represented the Hornets and Connor Bailey the Mustangs.
Riley, a junior infielder-catcher, hit .300 with 11 RBIs while scoring 18 runs and stealing 12 bases.
Guernsey, a senior pitcher-infielder, hit .310 with four doubles and seven RBIs while scoring 15 runs. On the mound, he went 2-3.
Bailey, a senior pitcher-utilityman, helped the Mustangs win their first sectional title since 1998.
The complete teams are listed below.
.
ALL-SAC BASEBALL
Gavin Gentry, AJ Agnew, Dylan Toler & Alex Schuler (Borden); Cade Riley & Sam Guernsey (Henryville); Connor Bailey (New Washington); Christian Kiper, John Davis & Wyatt Johnson (South Central); Brandon Gibson & Ty Tidstrom (Lanesville).
Most Outstanding Player: Gavin Gentry (Borden).
Coach of the Year: Eric Stotts (Borden).
Final standings: Borden 5-0, South Central 4-1, Henryville 3-2, Lanesville 2-3, New Washington 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.