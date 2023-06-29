HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Several locals receive all-conference honors

Five players from Class 3A state champion Silver Creek recently received All-Mid-Southern Conference honors from the league’s coaches.
Seniors Jace Burton and Dane DeWees, along with sophomore Mikey Williamson, earned first-team recognition while junior Nate Davidson and sophomore Preston Burton garnered honorable mention for the league-champion Dragons, who have won 63 consecutive MSC games.
Meanwhile four from Charlestown also were honored. Senior Jeremiah Hasler and junior Jackson Snelling were selected to the first-team while juniors Dallas Crace and Ethan French received honorable mention.
Burton, Silver Creek’s shortstop, batted .345 with six doubles, a triple and a home run while ranking second on the team in RBIs (24) and tying for second in runs scored (26). The Indiana State-signee also was splendid in the field.
DeWees, the team’s center fielder and a relief pitcher, batted .353 with six doubles, two triples, a team-high two homers and a team-leading 25 RBIs while the Southwestern Illinois College-signee scored a team-best 34 runs. On the mound, the right-hander was 4-1 with a 2.38 earned-run average.
Williamson, the team’s catcher, hit .300 with two doubles, two triples and 22 RBIs.
Davidson, a third baseman-pitcher, batted .271 with five doubles, a homer and 16 RBIs while scoring 17 times. On the mound, the right-hander went 5-3 with a 2.29 ERA.
Burton, a pitcher-third baseman, went 11-2 with a 2.02 ERA on the mound. In 13 starts, including 10 complete games, he allowed 24 runs (22 earned) on 53 hits while walking 26 and fanning 50 over 76 1/3 innings. At the plate, he hit .250 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs while scoring 13 times.
Hasler, a pitcher-third baseman, batted .329 with three doubles, a team-high five triples, a team-high-tying two homers and a team-best 22 RBIs. On the mound, he was 4-3 with a 2.18 ERA.
Snelling, an outfielder, batted a team-best .370 with two doubles and 13 RBIs while scoring 17 runs.
Crace, a pitcher-first baseman, went 3-2 with 2.02 ERA on the mound. At the plate, he batted .235 with four RBIs.
French, a catcher and pitcher, batted .239 with two doubles, a triple and a team-high-tying two homers with 16 RBIs while scoring eight runs. He was also solid behind the plate (recording a .986 fielding percentage) for the Pirates.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First-team: Jace Burton, Dane DeWees & Mikey Williamson (Silver Creek); Jackson Snelling & Jeremiah Hasler (Charlestown); David Hasler & Nate Montgomery (Scottsburg); Brendan Hanner & Tracer Lamaster (Austin); Carson Darlage & Ethan Garland (Brownstown Central); Yancy Edlin & Garren Drury (Eastern); Jakob Hoyer & Caden Hoehn (North Harrison); Wes Taylor (Corydon Central); Chance Colwell (Salem).
Honorable mention: Nate Davidson & Preston Burton (Silver Creek); Dallas Crace & Ethan French (Charlestown); Tanner Best & Jacob Martin (Scottsburg); Brady Watts (Austin); Trenty Lowery (Brownstown Central); Braydon Snelling (Eastern); Brady Fessel (North Harrison); Jalen Fowler (Corydon Central).
Final standings: Silver Creek 8-0, Charlestown 6-2, Scottsburg 6-2, Austin 5-3, Brownstown Central 3-5, North Harrison 3-5, Eastern 3-5, Corydon Central 2-6, Salem 0-8.
4 HIGHLANDERS, 3 DEVILS, 2 ‘DOGS NAMED ALL-HHC
Four players from Floyd Central, three from Jeffersonville and two from New Albany were recently selected to the All-Hoosier Hills Conference team.
The quartet of Highlanders were seniors Ty Becker, Bishop Letson and Noah Wathen, along with junior Clayton Schroeder.
Becker, a second baseman, batted .321 with five doubles and 12 RBIs while stealing nine bases and scoring a team-high 25 runs.
Letson, a pitcher-first baseman-designated hitter, went 4-1 with a 2.33 ERA and 62 strikeouts on the mound. At the plate, the Purdue-signee batted .386 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and a team-high 31 RBIs while scoring 17 times.
Wathen, a pitcher-outfielder, hit .315 with five doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs. On the mound, he went 7-2 with a 1.67 ERA and 64 strikeouts.
Schroeder, a third baseman, batted .364 with two doubles and 14 RBIs while stealing nine bases and scoring 10 runs.
The trio of Red Devils were senior Jaden Hart and juniors Logan Bingham and Caiden White.
Hart, an outfielder-infielder, batted .415 with four doubles, two triples and seven RBIs while scoring 17 runs.
Bingham, a right-handed pitcher, went 4-3 with a 1.37 ERA while recording a team-high 66 strikeouts.
White, a pitcher-infielder, batted .430 with a team-high 14 doubles and 18 RBIs. The Memphis commit also scored nine runs.
The Bulldogs were senior Landon Tiesing and sophomore Landon Gum. Additionally, junior Chase Loesch garnered honorable mention.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First-team: Ty Becker, Bishop Letson, Clayton Schroeder & Noah Wathen (Floyd Central); Logan Bingham, Jaden Hart & Caiden White (Jeffersonville); Landon Gum & Landon Tiesing (New Albany); Aiden Darlage, Charlie Longmeier & Bret Perry (Seymour); Cade Mungle & Cal Gates (BNL); Cole Sigler (Jennings County).
5 BRAVES, 2 HORNETS, 1 MUSTANG EARN ALL-SAC HONORS
Five players from Borden, two from Henryville and one from New Washington were recently selected to the All-Southern Athletic Conference squad.
The quintet of Braves were seniors AJ Agnew, Brody Kennedy and Dylan Toler, along with junior Alex Schuler and sophomore Garrett Schmidt.
Agnew, a pitcher-infielder, was voted the league’s Most Outstanding Player. He batted .367 with three doubles, a homer and 16 RBIs while scoring 29 runs and stealing 13 bases. On the mound, he went 7-1 with a 2.21 ERA. Over 44 1/3 innings, he allowed 20 runs (14 earned) on 31 hits while walking 21 and fanning 57.
Kennedy, a catcher-pitcher, batted .329 with five doubles, a triple, a homer and 19 RBIs while scoring eight runs for the Braves, who won their third straight SAC title.
Toler, an outfielder, batted .506 with nine doubles, four triples, three homers and 34 RBIs while scoring 37 runs.
Schuler, a shortstop, hit .506 with a team-high 12 doubles, a triple, a team-high four homers and 31 RBIs while scoring a team-high 41 runs and scoring a team-best 17 bases.
Schmidt, a utilityman, batted .460 while topping the team in hits (46, including 11 doubles, two triples, two homers) and RBIs (41). He also scored 34 runs and had a .980 fielding percentage.
Borden bench boss Eric Stotts earned Coach of the Year honors for the third year in a row.
The two Hornets were seniors Cade Riley and Eli Kleinert.
Riley, an infielder-pitcher, batted a team-best .523 with a team-high 16 doubles, a triple and two homers with 22 RBIs while scoring a team-high 42 runs and stealing a team-best 18 bases.
Kleinert, an infielder, hit .381 with two doubles, two triples, two homers and a team-high 27 RBIs while scoring 26 runs.
Both Riley and Kleinert have committed to Marian University’s Ancilla College.
The lone Mustang was freshman Landon Bower, a pitcher-infielder, batted .308 early in the season.
ALL-SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First team: AJ Agnew (Borden), Brody Kennedy (Borden), Cade Riley (Henryville), Christian Kiper (South Central), Alex Schuler (Borden), Jaxson Payne (Lanesville), Garrett Schmidt (Borden), Dylan Toler (Borden), Landon Bower (New Washington), Dalton Davis (South Central), Cole Thomas (South Central), Eli Kleinert (Henryville), Lucas Hilton (Crothersville).
Most Outstanding Player: AJ Agnew (Borden).
Coach of the Year: Eric Stotts (Borden).
Final standings: Borden 5-0, South Central 4-1, Lanesville 3-2, Henryville 2-3, New Washington 1-4, Crothersville 0-5.