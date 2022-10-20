HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Watson named Pioneers interim coach

CLARKSVILLE — Tre’ Watson, who was a member of Providence’s Class 2A state championship team in 2016 and an assistant on the 2021 title team, has been named the interim head coach of the program.
“Tre’ Watson is a state champion, both as a player and a coach. His leadership will help us maintain our winning baseball culture here at Providence during this transition,” Providence athletic director Ted Leasor said in a press release.
After graduating from PHS in 2016, Watson played two years at Vincennes University before an injury forced him to give up the sport. He finished his college education at IU Southeast. While a student at IUS, Watson became an assistant coach for the Pioneers in 2018 under Scott Hornung, who is now his father-in-law. After Hornung's retirement Watson continued to assist Scott Hutchins, who resigned his post last month.
“We had such an experienced coaching staff (under Hornung) that it was easy to learn from them all,” Watson said. “Scott Hutchins was the same way. He and the staff that he put together made it so fun and easy to learn off of each other, which helped me become confident in my ability to coach the team.”
He takes over a team that went 18-11 and won its second straight sectional title last season.
“I am looking forward to helping these kids grow as players and young men,” Watson said. “We are going to compete at the highest level, learn from each other, and just have fun. It will be a special group, and I can’t wait for the season.”
Watson, who earned his degree in business administration from IUS last year, is a small-business owner. He and his wife Jacquie live in New Albany.
STOCK NAMED JEFF COACH
In other coaching news, Shayne Stock was approved as the new coach at Jeffersonville last month.
Stock has 20-plus years of coaching experience at the high school and college levels.
A 1992 Clarksville graduate, who went on to play at the University of Southern Indiana, began his coaching career under his father, Indiana Hall of Famer Wayne Stock, at CHS.
After stints as an assistant at DePauw University and Hanover College, Stock became the head coach at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. He was there for four seasons before taking the head-coaching job at Hanover, where he spent 13 years.
Stock replaces Derek Ellis, who resigned in August after a very successful 10-year run as the Red Devils’ bench boss.
Stock inherits a team that went 16-10 last season, which ended with a 6-5 loss to eventual champion New Albany in the Class 4A Jennings County Sectional semifinals.
WHITE COMMITS TO MEMPHIS
Speaking of the Red Devils, one of their top returning players — junior pitcher-infielder Caiden White — recently made his college choice.
“I am extremely excited to announce my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Memphis! I would like to thank my family, coaches, friends and teammates for making any of this possible,” White wrote on Twitter on Oct. 7.
Last season, according to MaxPreps.com, White went 1-0 with a 1.75 earned-run average. In one start he allowed one earned run on six hits while walking two and fanning four over four innings.
As a freshman, the right-hander posted a 2.39 ERA in eight appearances. Over 26 1/3 innings, he allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 16 hits while walking 17 and striking out 32.
BORDEN PLEDGES TO MERCER
And speaking of the Pioneers too, Providence senior Grant Borden recently made his college pick.
“After much thought, I’m extremely excited to announce that I have committed to Mercer University to further my academic and baseball career! I would like to thank God, my parents and grandparents for traveling with me. I would also like to thank my coaches: Brad Bouras, Brooke Richards, Jamie Crane, Chris Burke, Jeremy Honaker, Scott Hutchins, and Tre Watson. Let’s get to work!” Borden wrote on Twitter on Sept. 26.
Borden, a second baseman-shortstop, is the younger brother of former PHS standout Tim Borden II, who recently completed a truncated first season in the Houston Astros’ organization.
Borden is the second Pioneer to make a college commitment over the past few months. Sophomore Cole Huett, an infielder-outfielder-pitcher, committed to the University of Virginia in the late summer.
METZ COMMITS TO HOOSIERS
Floyd Central sophomore Blane Metz, a pitcher-infielder, declared his college choice last month.
“I’m very blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I would like to give a huge thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, and family who have helped me to become a better person and athlete,” Metz wrote on Twitter on Sept. 10.
He’s the second Highlander to commit to the Hoosiers in recent years, joining Evan Goforth, who is coming off a solid freshman season in Bloomington.
BURTON PLEDGES TO INDIANA STATE
Silver Creek senior standout Jace Burton made his college pick in August.
“I’m very excited & blessed to announce that I will be continuing my education & athletic career @ Indiana State Univ. I want to thank my family, friends, teammates & coaches that have helped & supported me,” Burton wrote on Twitter on Aug. 23.
Last season Burton batted .445 with 16 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 32 runs and swiping 11 bases for the Dragons, who went 29-7 and captured sectional and regional titles.