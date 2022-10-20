HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL NOTEBOOK: Watson named Pioneers interim coach

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Through The Weekend... Minimum relative humidity values will be around 25-30% tomorrow afternoon. Given the warmer temperatures and 10-20 mph southerly breezes in place, there will again be an elevated risk for wildfires. Though humidity values are forecast to increase slightly over the weekend, continued warm and dry conditions, along with steady southwesterly winds, will promote an elevated risk for wildfires. Obey all local burn bans.