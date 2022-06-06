JASPER – It was a heart-breaking end for New Albany.
Cinderella Columbus East scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to shock the Bulldogs 3-2 in the Class 4A Jasper Regional final Saturday night at Ruxer Field.
“Right now it’s bitter. Maybe in a few weeks we’ll look back on it and realize what a great accomplishment it was, but right now it doesn’t really mean a whole lot,” long-time New Albany coach Chris McIntyre said of his team’s season-ending loss.
The Bulldogs got to the final with a big 5-2 triumph over the host, and eighth-ranked, Wildcats in Saturday’s first game.
In that contest, Andrew Clements cleaned up at the plate against the defending state champions.
The senior clean-up hitter blasted two homers and drove in all five runs in New Albany’s triumph.
In the nightcap the Bulldogs, who were seeking their first regional title since 1995, were in control much of the game.
They took a lead in the top of the first inning after starting pitcher Landon Tiesing singled to left field. Tiesing moved to third on Garrett Jones’ bunt-single, then scored on Clements’ sacrifice fly to right field.
The Bulldogs had a chance to add to their lead moments later, but Jones was thrown out at home on Carson Chandler’s single.
New Albany added another run in the third, when Tiesing singled to left field then moved to third on a ground-rule double. He scored for the second time on Clements’ groundout.
Tiesing cruised through the first five innings, allowing only a pair of singles.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, however, Harrison Major singled with one out then stole second. He was still there with two outs when Joshua Luedeke lifted a long fly ball to right field that ended up over the fence.
“I think it just barely made it over,” McIntyre said. “It’s just one of those things. He hits it 10 feet the other way and he’s underneath it and makes a catch. It was a big play for them.
“We got beat with a long ball today and we won the long ball earlier today.”
Tiesing got his third hit of the game in the top of the seventh, but he was stranded at first base.
In the bottom of the inning, Chase Zapfe drew a one-out walk before Logan Christophel came in to run for him.
“We knew when they subbed that guy in that he’s one of their fastest players,” McIntyre said of Christophel, who came in third on the team in stolen bases with 15. “He broke his hand like 10 games into the season. We knew he was going. We almost had him picked off a couple times.”
After several pickoff-attempt throws over to first, Tiesing got Ty Uphaus to pop out for out number two. Then, with Caleb Martoccia up, Christophel stole second base. He advanced to third when the throw rolled into center field.
Tiesing had an 0-2 count on Martoccia when Tiesing’s toss got past catcher Gavin Rand, allowing Christophel to score the winning run.
“It really shouldn’t have come down to that. We had some opportunities, offensively, earlier,” McIntyre said. “I know one time we had runners at third and one out and we had two back-to-back Ks. We had a runner at third another time and I think we had a strikeout and didn’t give us a chance to even put the ball in play. We had opportunities, for sure. But when you’re the home team you certainly have an advantage in this situation.”
In defeat, Tiesing allowed only four hits.
“He pitched his tail off the whole night,” McIntyre said of Tiesing. “You can’t fault Landon, he pitched a good ball game. You give up four hits you’re usually going win a game.”
The loss ended the careers of five New Albany seniors — Tucker Biven, Clements, Chandler, Jones and Cody Hartlage — as well as the Bulldogs’ season.
“They’ve got a lot to be proud of,” McIntyre said of his team. “We went the last month of the season, we’ve been on a heck of a run, beat a lot of good teams. ... They did a super job. This has just been a fun team to coach all year. They haven’t caused us any problems. They play hard and play the game right. We had some success here in the tournament, it would’ve been nice to go a little bit further.”
CLASS 4A JASPER REGIONAL Saturday at Ruxer Field Semifinal game NEW ALBANY 5, JASPER 2
New Albany 000 203 0 – 5 4 2
Jasper 001 010 0 – 2 4 1
W – Tucker Biven (8-2). L – Connor Foley. HR – Andrew Clements (NA) 2.
Championship COLUMBUS EAST 3, NEW ALBANY 2
New Albany 101 000 0 – 2 7 1
Columbus East 000 002 1 – 3 4 1
W – William Boyer. L – Landon Tiesing. 2B – Tucker Biven (NA). HR – Joshua Luedeke (J). Records – Columbus East 15-16-1, New Albany 24-8.
