HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Pioneers down Dragons in slugfest

CLARKSVILLE — Yes the wind was blowing out to left field Thursday evening at Providence’s Memorial Field. It was a little like Wrigley Field South.
Buoyed by those friendly winds, the host Pioneers hit four home runs (to Silver Creek’s one) en route to a 14-8 victory over the visiting Dragons in a matchup of ranked foes.
Class 2A No. 7 Providence (10-1) jumped to an 8-1 lead, had that sliced to 8-7, then scored once in the fourth before a five-run sixth gave the Pioneers some breathing room.
“It was definitely a hitters night — balls were flying,” said Providence senior second baseman Casey Kaelin, who hit a pair of big flies while driving in five runs. “I could tell from the start it was going to be a battle. Everyone on our team was hitting very well.”
The Pioneers pounded out 15 hits, including seven for extra bases. In addition to Kaelin, who finished 3-for-4 at the plate, four others — Grant Borden, Cody Jackson, Connor Sad and Bryson Whitlock — had two hits apiece for Providence.
The Pioneers sent 11 hitters to the plate in a six-run first inning against Silver Creek sophomore starter Preston Burton. The key hits in that frame were back-to-back RBI-doubles to left-centerfield by Kaelin and Jackson.
The 3A No. 7 Dragons (9-4) got their first run in the second when Greyson Durick singled home Tommy Holman, who had walked.
In the bottom of the second, though, Providence was at it again. Kaelin hit a long home run to left field that landed in a back yard some 330 feet away. Borden, who had led off the inning with a double, also scored to put the Pioneers up 8-1.
The Dragons, however, came back with six runs in the top of the third. The key hits in that frame were an RBI-single by Burton and a two-run home run to left by Dane DeWees that suddenly made it a one-run game.
“We came out pretty flat,” said long-time Silver Creek coach Joe Decker, who is in his 24th — and final — season as the Dragons’ bench boss. “We got down 8-1 and I told them that’s what I liked, was the fight. There was some fight to them. Our pitchers were just getting behind in the count and when that happens ... they’re a good fast-ball hitting team.”
“I wish our pitchers had come out and pitched well with leads, we had too many free bases,” added first-year Providence coach Tre’ Watson, whose pitchers issued nine walks and hit one Dragon. “But when we hit like that it makes it pretty comfortable.”
The Pioneers blew it open in the sixth, which was highlighted by home runs by Jackson and Borden.
“Something we work on is hitting balls low and hard,” Watson said. “It definitely was traveling tonight. But a lot of the kids that have been swinging (well), they produced again tonight. It was a good offensive day.”
Durick and Nate Davidson, Silver Creek’s second and third pitchers of the game respectively, had three hits apiece to lead the Dragons at the plate.
“Joe does such a great job with that program, it is always a tough challenge,” Watson said. “It definitely felt good to win. To their credit, they never went away. It wasn’t easy.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Saturday. The Dragons will visit 2A No. 2 Forest Park while Providence will play two games at Madison.
.
PROVIDENCE 14, SILVER CREEK 8
Silver Creek 016 010 0 — 8 10 2
Providence 620 105 X — 14 15 1
W — Luke Kruer. L — Preston Burton. 2B — Nate Davidson (SC), Casey Kaelin (P), Grant Borden (P), Cody Jackson (P). HR — Dane DeWees (SC), Kaelin (P) 2, Borden (P), Jackson (P). Records — Silver Creek 9-4, Providence 10-1.