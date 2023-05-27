CLARKSVILLE — Gavin Jackson tossed a one-hitter to lead No. 2 Providence to an 11-1 five-inning win over Crawford County in the second semifinal of the Class 2A Providence Sectional on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (24-3) will play Clarksville (3-24) at 11 a.m. Monday morning in the sectional final. The Generals advanced with a 5-4 win over Paoli in Saturday's first semi.
Providence will be playing for its third straight sectional championship, and 21st overall. Meanwhile the Generals will be going for their 15th crown, and first since 2018.
Jackson allowed one earned run on the one hit while walking two and striking out six in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
Casey Kaelin and Cole Huett paced the Pioneers at the plate. Kaelin went 2-for-3 with a triple while scoring three runs, including the game-ender on a wild pitch. Huett went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while touching home twice.
Grant Borden added a pair of RBIs while scoring three times and Nathan Julius touched home twice.
In the opener, the Rams tallied one run in the bottom of the first and another in the second to take the early lead.
Clarksville, however, countered with three runs in the top of the fourth and one in the fifth. Paoli plated one run in the bottom of the inning and another in the sixth to tie it up.
The Generals, though, scored once in the top of the seventh to pull out the win.
.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Saturday's second semifinal
PROVIDENCE 11, CRAWFORD COUNTY 1
Crawford 001 00 — 1 1 7
Providence 203 42 — 11 6 0
W — Gavin Jackson. L — L. Belcher. 2B — Cole Huett (P). 3B — Casey Kaelin (P). Records — Crawford County 4-16, Providence 24-3.
.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Game 1: Providence 11, Eastern 1, Wednesday
Game 2: Clarksville 5, Paoli 4, Saturday
Game 3: Providence 11, Crawford County 1, Saturday
Game 4 (final): Providence (24-3) vs. Clarksville (3-24), 11 a.m. Monday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.