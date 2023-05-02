HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Pioneers outlast Floyd 11-10

CLARKSVILLE — It came down to Providence freshman Gavin Jackson on Tuesday evening.
The first-baseman-turned-pitcher drove in what proved to be the winning run — then picked up the save — in a wild 11-10 win by the Class 2A No. 2 Pioneers over Floyd Central at Memorial Field.
Providence led 6-0 after the first frame and 8-4 following the fifth before the Highlanders scored five times in the top of the sixth to take a 9-8 lead. The Pioneers, however, answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Floyd scored once in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
“I think when they came back we got a little complacent,” Providence junior Luke Kruer. “But we really wanted this win. This was a big win for us.”
Kruer doubled home Grant Borden for a 10-9 lead in the sixth before Jackson doubled in the eventual game-winning run for the Pioneers (14-2).
“All I had to do was put a ball in play,” said Kruer, who finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home twice. “I saw that curveball come in and I stayed back on it, drove it the other way. It was a great team win. I was really proud of the guys that hit in the last inning.”
Then Jackson, the fifth Providence pitcher, came on with two outs in the top of the seventh and induced Seth Newkirk into a game-ending pop out with the bases loaded.
A game between two of Southern Indiana’s top teams was anything but crisp as the Pioneers and Highlanders combined for five errors. The contest also featured 14 walks (11 by Providence pitchers).
The Pioneers took an early lead with six runs in the bottom of the first inning, when they sent 11 hitters to the plate, off of Floyd Central senior ace Bishop Letson. Borden and Jackson had run-scoring singles while Brantley Whitlock singled home a pair.
“I’m pretty proud of the team to strike early when they have a pitcher like that,” first-year Providence coach Tre’ Watson said of the Purdue recruit.
Letson had some control issues early. He hit two batters, walked one and unleashed a wild throw past first base for a two-base error in the first.
“Sometimes that happens with a pitcher,” Floyd Central coach Casey LaDuke said. “But he did fight. He only gave up one run after the first. His pitch count was so high he had to come out (in the fourth).”
The Highlanders fought back with two runs in the third and fourth frames. In the fifth Floyd Central loaded the bases but Kruer, Providence’s second pitcher, got Zach Tripure to line out to Borden, who made a diving catch at shortstop to preserve a two-run lead.
The Pioneers tallied twice in the fifth before the Highlanders’ five-spot in the sixth. The frame was highlighted by two-run singles by Kayden Linares and Newkirk.
In the bottom of the inning, Cole Huett led off with a single. He later scored on a double by Borden, who came in shortly thereafter on a double by Kruer. Jackson then followed with a double to bring in Kruer with what proved to be the game-winner.
“Gavin’s been hitting all year,” Watson said. “I’m very proud of him to come in and do what he did tonight.”
Huett, Borden, Cody Jackson and Kruer finished with two hits apiece for the Pioneers, who were hampered by those aforementioned 11 walks.
“Walks happen, but that’s a little too much. In a tight game like this that gives them momentum. We’ve been working on not giving up free passes,” Watson said.
Ty Becker, Letson, Newkirk and Clayton Schroeder had two hits apiece to lead the way for the Highlanders. Additionally, Linares tallied three RBIs while Justin Early and Newkirk had two apiece.
“We fought back, give credit to the kids there,” LaDuke said. “We’ve got to play better, we didn’t play very well. We’ve got to play better defensively and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action Thursday. The Highlanders host Seymour while the Pioneers visit New Albany.
.
PROVIDENCE 11, FLOYD CENTRAL 10
Floyd Central 002 205 1 — 10 10 3
Providence 600 023 X — 11 12 2
W — Noah Crone. L — Noah Wathen. SV — Gavin Jackson. 2B — Ty Becker (FC) 2, Nathan Julius (P), G. Jackson (P), Cody Jackson (P), Luke Kruer (P). 3B — Grant Borden (P). Records — Floyd Central 12-6, Providence 14-2.