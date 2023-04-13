CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 9 Providence held off Jennings County for a 6-5 win in high school baseball action Wednesday evening.
The Pioneers scored once in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. Both teams tallied a single run in the second before Providence tacked on two more in the third. The Panthers and Pioneers each tallied twice in the fifth. Jennings rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh, but they weren’t enough.
Seniors Grant Borden and Casey Kaelin led the way at the plate for the Pioneers. Borden went 3-for-3 with a double, home run and an RBI while touching home three times. Kaelin singled once, doubled twice and drove in a run while scoring a pair of runs.
Gavin Jackson picked up the win on the mound. The freshman allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits while walking one and fanning four over five frames. Brantley Whitlock came on in relief in the sixth before Grant Seebold got the final two outs.
The Pioneers (5-1) are slated to visit Columbus East at 5:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
PROVIDENCE 6, JENNINGS COUNTY 5
Jennings Co. 010 020 2 — 5 6 2
Providence 112 020 X — 6 9 2
W — Gavin Jackson. L — O. Kipper. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P) 2, Grant Borden (P), Jack Beyl (P), S. Burkman (JC). HR — Borden (P), A. Cottee. Records — Jennings County 3-5, Providence 5-1.
TUESDAY
PIONEERS OUTLAST LIONS
SALEM — Class 2A No. 9 Providence outslugged host Salem for a 12-11 triumph Tuesday afternoon.
The Pioneers tallied three times in the top of the first inning before the Lions responded with four in the bottom of the frame. Providence then scored six runs — highlighted by Cody Jackson’s grand slam — in the second to go up 9-4.
Once again, though, Salem answered. The Lions scored six times in the bottom of the third to go up 10-9. The Pioneers came back with three runs in the top of the fourth. Salem scored once in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Jack Beyl paced Providence at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a single, home run and two RBIs while touching home twice. Julius added a double and a pair of RBIs while Cole Huett, Borden and Kaelin scored two runs apiece.
Carter Odaffer picked up the win on the mound. He got the final out of the third inning. Julius came on in the fourth and allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and striking out six the rest of the way.
PROVIDENCE 12, SALEM 11
Providence 360 300 0 — 12 6 3
Salem 406 100 0 — 11 7 1
W — Carter Odaffer. L — J. Reardon. 2B — Nathan Julius (P), Cameron Albertson (S). HR — Cody Jackson (P), Jack Beyl (P), Josh Burton (S).
DRAGONS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek blanked host Jennings County 2-0 Tuesday.
The Dragons (5-2) will visit Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
