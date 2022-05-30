CLARKSVILLE — They say champions just find ways to win, and that’s exactly what happened in Monday’s Class 2A Providence Sectional final.
The host, and defending state champion, Pioneers claimed their second straight sectional title with a memorable come-from-behind 9-8 victory over Austin in eight innings on Memorial Day at Memorial Field.
“This is a tough group of kids. We were just really tough today,” Providence head coach Scott Hutchins said.
The Pioneers (17-10) will attempt to defend another postseason championship Saturday, when they go to Evansville for the Mater Dei Regional. Providence will play 8 Forest Park at 1 p.m. in the second regional semifinal at Bosse Field.
“It’s going to be tough. We don’t know who it’s going to be yet, but we know they’ll all be good teams,” Providence senior Hayden Vissing said. “We think Forest Park will be there. They’re a rival now and we played a close game with them this year (a 4-3 loss on April 9) and it got a little chippy.”
With Monday’s sectional title on the line and the scored tied at 8-all, senior Max Beatty opened the bottom of the eighth inning with a double down the left-field line. Beatty’s fly ball fell just out of the reach of Austin right fielder Brooks Swank.
“I was just hoping to get on base,” Beatty said. “I told Casey (Kaelin) before the inning that I was going to get on and ‘I’m going to have my wheels on and you better hit me in’ … and that’s what happened.”
With one out and Beatty still on second (and freshman Cole Huett on first after drawing an intentional walk), Kaelin hit a ground ball to shortstop, who flipped to second base to try to get out Huett. However, the ball got away from second baseman Parker Bruce and trickled just far enough away for Beatty to scurry home and beat Bruce’s throw to clinch Providence’s 20th sectional championship.
“I saw the ball go by and I went,” Beatty explained. “I actually thought I was going to get there easy, but it was a close play.”
Three Pioneer pitchers surrendered eight runs — along with seven walks and a hit batter — in the first 3 2/3 innings. Vissing was the fourth Providence pitcher in the fourth inning, when the Eagles (16-12) scored four runs to take an 8-6 lead. The junior right-hander struck out Austin leadoff hitter Cooper Capps to get out of the inning.
Vissing didn’t allow a run the rest of the way.
“I just had to get outs,” he said. “We weren’t going to go out today.”
Vissing allowed two hits over 3 1/3 innings and struck out five Eagles.
“That’s a guy who lost his spot in the starting lineup about three weeks ago and it would’ve been real easy to pout, and he didn’t,” Hutchins said. “For him to come out here today and do what he did, he deserves a ton of credit. He was huge for us today. Any accolade you can give him, he deserves it.”
Providence had several offensive heroes in the win. Jake Rodski and Huett both singled and scored in the first to give the Pioneers a 2-1 lead. Rodski went 3 for 5 and scored twice, while Huett was 3 for 4, scored twice and drove home a run in the victory.
Luke Kruer, who went 2 for 4, doubled and scored on a Vissing RBI-single to cut Austin’s lead 4-3 after two innings. The following frame, Grant Borden and Kruer both homered to give the Pioneers a 6-4 advantage through three. Borden finished with three RBIs.
In the bottom of the sixth, Huett’s single allowed Beatty to score and a Kaelin sacrifice fly plated Rodski to tie the game. Kaelin drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
Neither team scored in the seventh to force the extra frame.
For Austin, Capps and Bruce combined to score five times and junior Brendan Hanner went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored.
“That Austin team, man, they’re tough and they really tested us today,” Beatty said.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Monday’s final
PROVIDENCE 9, AUSTIN 8
Austin 130 400 00—8 11 1
Providence 213 002 01—9 14 0
W — Hayden Vissing. L — Brayton Furnish. 2B — Parker Bruce (A) 2, Furnish (A), Luke Kruer (P), Max Beatty (P). HR — Grant Borden (P), Kruer (P). Records — Austin 16-12, Providence 17-10.
