HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Pioneers rally past Pirates

CLARKSVILLE — It was a game played like a postseason contest. A couple of ranked opponents faced off in a tense, hard-fought matchup at Memorial Field.
When all was said and done, host Providence rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 3-2 victory over visiting Charlestown on a cool Friday evening.
The Pioneers were held to three hits in the first five frames before they singled, doubled and homered in the home half of the penultimate inning.
“The way our bats have been going, I wasn’t concerned,” first-year Providence coach Tre‘ Watson said. “We had a few easy outs, but we were hitting balls hard — we were squaring them up. But they made some plays on us. We are aggressive on the base paths and their catcher [Ethan French] was good.”
In a Clark County showdown between the Class 2A No. 2 Pioneers (13-2) and the 3A No. 9 Pirates (11-3), it was the hosts who had a couple of early opportunities.
In the bottom of the second, Luke Kruer led off with a triple to right-center. A short time later, Kruer was thrown out at home by Stacy Christian.
That was the first of several solid defensive plays by Charlestown. French caught two Pioneers trying to steal bases. Additionally, Charlestown centerfielder Nick Broady made a leaping catch to take away a potential extra-base hit for Providence.
The Pirates broke up the scoreless duel in the fourth, when Dawson Boyd blooped a single to center field. He stole second and moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch by Providence starter Gavin Jackson.
Charlestown added to its lead in the sixth, when Jackson Snelling led off with a double down the left-field line. Pirates starter Jeremiah Hasler singled home Snelling to make it 2-0.
The Pioneers’ rally started when Nathan Julius led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run to right field.
Leadoff hitter Casey Kaelin followed with a double and Cole Huett reached on Charlestown’s lone error.
A short time later, senior Cody Jackson hit a bloop single to center that scored Kaelin and Huett.
“I was thinking high fastball, because that was what he was throwing me the whole game,” said Jackson who was 1-for-3. “I was down 0-1 (in the count) and just trying to put something in play. I was able to shoot a ball through the five, six gap to score those runs.”
Grant Seebold came in and shut the door on the Pirates in the seventh. The senior allowed one hit and struck out two to preserve the win for Gavin Jackson. The freshman allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out seven over six innings.
Hasler absorbed the loss for Charlestown. The senior allowed two earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three in 5 1/3 innings.
“Our pitcher pitched a great game,” Pirates coach Brian Hester said. “He threw strikes and came right at them. Providence is a good team. We had a couple mistakes that hurt us, but they put pressure on us, give them credit.”
No player had more than one hit in the contest.
“Our coach told us after the game that we have to treat most these games like postseason games, because (other teams) are going to have their best pitcher against us,” Cody Jackson said. “We just have to come out ready for their best and treat it like the postseason.”
Both teams have some big games early next week. The Pirates will face Silver Creek on Monday in a Mid-Southern Conference clash at Clarksville Little League while the Pioneers will host Floyd Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Charlestown 000 101 0 — 2 6 1
Providence 000 003 X — 3 6 1
W — Gavin Jackson. L — Jeremiah Hasler. 2B — Jackson Snellling (C), Casey Kaelin (P). 3B — Luke Kruer (P). HR — Nathan Julius (P). Records — Charlestown 11-3, Providence 13-2.