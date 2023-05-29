HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Providence claims third-straight sectional crown

CLARKSVILLE — When asked what makes Providence a special team, senior Cody Jackson responded: “We can hit.”
Well, the Pioneers can pitch and field, too.
Jackson surrendered just one hit while striking out eight batters through six innings in Monday’s Class 2A Providence Sectional final. Luke Kruer then retired the side in the seventh as the Pioneers shutout Clarksville 9-0 to claim their third consecutive sectional crown and the 21st in program history.
The 2021 state champion, Providence has built a reputation for winning. But Monday’s sectional title was extra special for first-year head coach Tre Watson.
“The past coaches have left this program in such a good spot, it feels good to keep that going," Watson said.
The Pioneers (25-3) advance to face the winner of the Austin Sectional, either Brownstown Central or Austin, in a one-game regional Saturday.
Clarksville starting pitcher Talon Moore was able to pitch out of several early jams, but Providence’s persistent offense eventually broke open the game.
Cole Huett’s one-out single in the bottom of the first inning gave the Pioneers their first baserunner of the game. He stole second and third before scoring on Jackson's RBI-double. That proved to be the only run he would need.
After surrendering a lead-off walk in the top of the second, Jackson retired the next three Generals with a strikeout, groundout and another strikeout.
“I was just trying to throw strikes, go out there and trust my defense and let them work,” the right-hander said.
The Pioneers added to their run in the bottom of the third. Casey Kaelin drew a one-out walk and stole second base before Huett plated his teammate with a sharp single that pushed Providence to a 2-0 lead.
The Generals’ best chance to score came in the top of the fourth. Luke Cain banged the first — and only — hit for Clarksville (3-25), giving the Generals runners on first and second with no outs. But Jackson was able to pounce on a bunt attempt and force out the lead runner at third. He then struck out the next two hitters to leave two Generals on base.
A balk brought home a run for Providence in the home half of the fourth before Kaelin, one of Providence’s eight seniors, made it 4-0 with an RBI line-drive single.
Kaelin said Providence was a little unlucky early in the game, as well-hit balls either fell foul or were caught by the defense. The Pioneers didn’t lose their confidence, though.
“Our team chemistry is just unmatched. It’s unlike any other team I’ve been on honestly,” Kaelin said.
Providence plated two more runs in the fifth thanks to Kruer's RBI-triple and another balk.
Kaelin singled home the seventh run of the game in the sixth, and Jack Beyl followed with another run-scoring hit. The ninth — and final — run of the game scored on a Kruer single.
Providence is accustomed to success, but Kaelin said the Pioneers aren’t taking anything for granted.
“It always feels good to win a sectional. You can’t advance without winning a sectional,” he said. “We have a great team this year and we can do something special, but we have to take care of business first and we did that today.”
Last June, Providence fell in extra innings to Forest Park in a regional semifinal. To keep advancing, Jackson said the Pioneers will need to stay hot at the plate.
“Our pitching is good, our hitting is just getting better and better. We’ve just got to keep hitting and putting runs on the board,” he said.
CLASS 2A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Monday's final
PROVIDENCE 9, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Providence 101 223 X — 9 13 0
W — Cody Jackson. L — Talon Moore. 2B — C. Jackson (P), Gavin Jackson (P), Grant Borden (P). 3B — Luke Kruer (P). Records — Clarksville 3-25, Providence 25-3.