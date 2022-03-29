HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Red Devils' bats go cold in opener

JEFFERSONVILLE — On a frigid day, Jeffersonville got off to a cool start.
Class 3A No. 1 Andrean held the Red Devils to a trio of hits en route to a 4-1 win in a matchup of ranked teams Tuesday at Don Poole Field.
“Three hits isn’t going to get it done,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “The good news it’s Game One and it’s a little cold. There were a lot of good things I liked, and some things I didn’t (like) that we’ve got to work on.
Ellis believes the Red Devils, who were ranked sixth in 4A in the preseason, will get it done at the plate this season.
“I’m hoping warmer weather and seeing arms on the mound in different uniforms will get us more comfortable,” he said. “I think we’ll be okay.”
The seven-time state champion 59ers, who last won it all in 2019, scored three runs in the top of the first inning off Jeffersonville starter Max McEwen.
With Peyton Niksch on second base after a single and stolen base, Jax Kalemba drilled a double down the left-field line to score Niksch.
After another stolen base, Kalemba came home on a wild pitch.
A few batters later, Noah Chase singled to drive in Owen Walkowiak, completing the three-run inning.
In the bottom of the frame, McEwen was hit in the face by a pitch while at-bat. He fell to the ground, regained his composure and jogged to first base.
“It tipped by face mask a little bit and hit me right in the eye,” McEwen, who sported a considerable bruise under his right eye, said afterward.
The Indiana State-signee was replaced with a courtesy runner, but returned to the mound in the second inning.
McEwen then got into a nice groove and cruised through the next four innings, allowing only one hit — a single by Walkowiak.
McEwen struck out 10 in those five innings while walking just one.
“After the first inning I thought, ‘It’s baseball and stuff happens,’” McEwen said. “I just moved on.”
The Red Devils, though, managed just one run and three singles off Niksch and reliever Connor Hinkel.
Jeff’s lone run came in the bottom of the second, when Kannon Stull delivered a single to scoring Rafe Swearingen.
The Red Devils left the bases loaded that inning.
The 59ers added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning.
Jeffersonville is scheduled to host Southridge at 6:30 p.m. this evening.
.
ANDREAN 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Andrean 300 001 0 — 4 5 2
Jeffersonville 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
W — Peyton Niksch 1-0. L — Max McEwen 0-1. 2B — Jax Kalemba (A). Records — Andrean 2-0, Jeff 0-1.