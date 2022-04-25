HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Red Devils down Floyd

JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville took advantage of a few Floyd Central miscues and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away from the visiting Highlanders for a 8-5 win Saturday afternoon.
In the bottom of the sixth — with the game tied at 5-all — the Highlanders dropped two throws at third and committed a throwing error.
Floyd finished with four errors, according to the official scorer, but Highlanders head coach Casey LaDuke had his team with five.
“Three of those were tag-outs and we just dropped the ball — we can’t do that,” LaDuke said. “I think those three ended up scoring. We’ve got to apply the tag. That hurts.
“I told the kids it’s a tough game, a long game. But we can’t make five errors. They know it.”
Jeff junior Brett Denby then took advantage of those miscues with a single to left field that brought home Chate Amick and Alex Kelly.
Denby eventually scored the third run of the inning, when Kannon Stull sent a sacrifice fly to center field, giving the Red Devils a three-run cushion.
In what has become a trend for the Red Devils (10-4), the hosts spotted Floyd Central three runs in the top of the first inning.
The Highlanders’ first six hitters reached on three singles, a hit batter, a walk and a botched fielder’s choice.
“Again, we don’t know what it is, but there’s a lot of zeroes after that,” Jeffersonville coach Derek Ellis said of his team’s early-game struggles. “We’ve just got to keep working to figure out what we can do early. The good news is the guys never gave up.”
The Red Devils had six hits after that while also taking advantage of some of Floyd’s miscues.
“They’ll make those plays later on in the conference and sectional (tournaments),” Ellis said of Floyd. “But we’ve got to button-up some things from our end.”
After the first inning, the Jeff pitching staff held the Highlanders (6-4) to two hits and two runs.
Junior Jaden Hart went to the mound in the fifth inning to relieve Denby, the starter. He retired all seven he faced in solid relief.
“I feel comfortable with Jaden, regardless of who we’re playing or what we’re doing,” Ellis said. “Kannon Stull is the same. They’ll (both) come in there, pound the zone and throw strikes.”
With the Jeff pitching staff settling down, the Red Devils went ahead with five runs in the bottom of the third on three singles — including a two-run hit by Stull, as well as an RBI-groundout by Jaret Phillips.
Floyd Central tied it up with two runs in the fifth, thanks, in part, to a lead-off double by Jake Thompson. He and Bailey Taylor, who walked, eventually scored on a fielder’s choice and a double play.
The Highlanders (6-4) are scheduled to visit North Harrison at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon while the Red Devils (10-4) are slated to visit Bullitt East (Ky.) 30 minutes later.
JEFFERSONVILLE 8, FLOYD CENTRAL 5
Floyd Central 300 020 0 — 5 5 4
Jeffersonville 005 003 X — 8 6 2
W — Jaden Hart. L — Max Tripure. 2B — Jake Thompson (FC), Ty Becker (FC). Records — Floyd Central 6-4, Jeffersonville 10-4.