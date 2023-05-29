NEW ALBANY — In a matchup between two of the top players in Southern Indiana, Jeffersonville senior Brett Denby peered in and got the sign from his catcher and fired a pitch to the plate where Floyd Central's Bishop Letson was waiting.
Letson lifted a fly ball toward the right field line, where Dakota Pittman made a running catch. It was the final out in the Red Devils' 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Highlanders in the Class 4A New Albany Sectional final, which was played in front of a standing-room only crowd at Mt. Tabor Field on Monday.
“We were motivated to win,” Denby said. “We played with a chip on our shoulder after they put us away in two games this season.
In winning its 27th sectional championship, Jeff (18-11) advances to face No. 9 Castle, which downed No. 5 Evansville North 6-2 in Monday's Evansville Reitz Sectional final, in a one-game regional this Saturday.
“We’ve improved every week,” first-year Red Devils coach Shayne Stock said. “These young men have bought in, that’s what we’ve preached — 'Get better, this isn’t good enough, put the work in every week.'”
Floyd Central (20-9) had two wins over the Red Devils during the regular season, including a 12-2 thumping April 4. Early on, it looked the Highlanders were on their way to another victory over Jeff.
Floyd jumped to a 3-0 lead by scoring a run in the first and two in the fourth.
Still, the Red Devils were undeterred.
They scored twice in the sixth. The first came via a run-scoring single by Lucas Blanton. Later in the inning, Highlanders head coach Casey LaDuke brought in Letson in relief of starter Coen Evrard. The Purdue-signee walked Ryan Crawford with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 3-2.
“Tip the hat to them,” LaDuke said of the Red Devils. “They battled the hole game. They were making plays defensively and got momentum and took advantage of it.”
In the seventh, Jaret Phillips tripled into the center-field gap to score Caiden White, who was hit by a Letson pitch, and tie the game at 3-all. Ethan Durbin followed with a single to right to easily score White with the winning run.
“(Letson) threw me a slider and I just went the other way,” Durbin a junior, said. “We saw him earlier this year and knew he had a good slider, luckily it dropped.”
“We’ve seen Bishop Letson before,” Stock added. “He is outstanding, he dominated us at their place with a slider. We told them don’t swing at fastballs, sit slider, and everyone of our hits were off sliders.”
Denby, a Georgia signee, retired five of the six batters he faced to earn the win.
“Denby’s not intimidated by anyone," Stock said. "He wanted it and he wanted it on the mound. He’s battling some shoulder injuries, but he’s a warrior. He wants the ball and he wants the ball hit to him. He does no lack confidence.”
Clayton Schroeder and Zach Tripure had two hits apiece for the Highlanders, who only had five as a team.
Denby, Durbin and Phillips had two hits each for the Red Devils, who won their fifth straight game.
“They’ve improved,” LaDuke said. “That's just baseball, it’s hard to beat a team three times. The game changes, there are different pitchers on the mound. When you play them I’m always assuming it’s a tough battle.”
Jeff also played error-free in the victory.
“If we can take care of the baseball — (we had) no errors and I think we had two walks — we can be dangerous," Stock said. "We just hung around. You just give yourself a chance and chip away.”
And that's what the Red Devils did Monday.
“We put in the work and came out on top,” Denby said. “Coach Stock had us well-prepared.”
CLASS 4A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Monday's final at Mt. Tabor Field
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Jeffersonville 000 002 2 — 4 9 0
Floyd Central 010 200 0 — 3 5 0
W — Brett Denby. L — Bishop Letson. 2B —Brett Denby (J) 2. 3B — Jaret Phillips (J). Records — Jeffersonville 18-11, Floyd Central 20-9.
