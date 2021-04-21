JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville’s top two hitters were responsible for eight of the Red Devils’ nine runs in Wednesday’s 9-0 victory over rival New Albany in Hoosier Hills Conference action at Don Poole Field.
As good as Brett Denby and Kannon Stull were, their performances were barely needed. That’s because Jeff starter Chate Amick was in command against the Bulldogs’ potent offense in a complete-game, four-hit shutout victory.
“I knew what I was going up against and I came prepared,” Amick, a junior right-hander, said.
New Albany’s 27th-year head coach Chris McIntyre said his team hit the ball hard Wednesday, but the loss to Jeffersonville — combined with an earlier defeat at the hands of sectional rival Floyd Central — isn’t a good way to start the 2021 season.
“We’ve taken two shots in the mouth and haven’t delivered any,” McIntyre said. “That certainly raises a red flag with me.”
After Amick got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning, New Albany starter Carson Chandler hit Stull and Denby — the first two batters he faced — with pitches. Chandler then started a double play that appeared to get him out of trouble, before Denby scored the first of his four runs on a wild pitch and Jeff had the lead for good.
“That sets a tone for the game,” Amick said. “You just want to get that first run and keep adding them on. It puts pressure on them and that’s what we needed.”
With one out in the third, Stull and Denby struck again. Stull doubled down the right-field line in front of Denby’s RBI-single into left field. After stealing second then going to third on a wild pitch, Denby made it 3-0 on the first of senior Xavier Hart’s two RBIs.
With Amick cruising, Jeff put the game away in the fifth inning by crossing the plate four more times. After senior Eli Evans walked to open the frame, Stull followed with an infield single. Denby then cleared the bases with a triple down the right-field line.
Denby — a sophomore and a University of Georgia commit — came into the rivalry game batting just .219. He appeared to have a breakout game Wednesday by going 2 for 2 with three RBIs while stealing two bases and scoring four times.
“I think we’re going in the right direction hitting,” Denby said. “The bats are coming alive. I think we were tight earlier in the season, but we’re playing with a chip on our shoulder and being aggressive.”
Max McEwen had an RBI-double and Hart added his second RBI on a groundout to complete the scoring in a two-run sixth.
Amick got stronger as the night went on. He retired the final eight batters he faced.
“Chate was really good. Complete-game, 82-pitch (performance) with two strikeouts. You know what that tells me? Guys are starting to believe in each other. (Pitchers) can throw strikes and know guys are going to make plays behind them,” said Jeff coach Derek Ellis, whose team committed only one error. “I like the way our defense played behind him.”
Tucker Biven had two of the four singles for New Albany (7-3), which travels to Louisville to face Holy Cross at 5:30 p.m. today.
Jeffersonville (7-6) travels to Bedford North Lawrence to face another sectional-rival at 6 p.m. Friday.
JEFFERSONVILLE 9, NEW ALBANY 0
Wednesday at Don Poole Field
New Albany 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Jeffersonville 102 042 x — 9 7 1
W — Chate Amick (2-2). L — Carson Chandler (2-2). 2B — Kannon Stull (J), Max McEwen (J). 3B — Brett Denby (J). Records — New Albany 7-3, Jeffersonville 7-6.
