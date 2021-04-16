JEFFERSONVILLE — Thanks to some solid pitching, and hitting, Jeffersonville rolled to an 11-1 five-inning victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday evening.
Junior Max McEwen allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out 11 in a complete-game effort on the mound. He also helped his own cause, going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate.
Also for Jeff, Josh Weiser went 2-for-3 while scoring a run. Kannon Stull and Alex Compoy also scored two runs apiece for the Red Devils (5-5), who finished with 10 hits.
“We asked the kids to hit the ball hard, and hit line-drives, and they did,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said. “Max threw strikes and we played somewhat timely defense and had timely hits.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 11, SEYMOUR 1
Seymour 010 00 — 1 2 1
Jeffersonville 032 24 — 11 10 2
W — Max McEwen (2-1). L — Cody Ruble (1-1). 2B — Aiden Darlage (S). Records — Seymour 3-4; Jeffersonville 5-5, 2-1.
.
BRAVES BEAT MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — A 10-run third inning helped propel Borden to a 13-1 five-inning win at New Washington in Southern Athletic Conference action Thursday.
The Braves tallied two runs in the first inning and one in the second before tallying 10 times in the third.
Kaden Holmes led Borden’s 15-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while stealing a base and scoring twice. Gavin Gentry, A.J. Agnew and Sam Gasper added two hits and an RBI apiece.
Gasper, one of three Braves pitchers, also picked up the victory on the mound.
“Our pitchers threw well tonight,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “On offense, we had a big third inning, capped off by 10 hits and 10 runs. We were a little sloppy on the bases, but it was a solid effort tonight.”
.
BORDEN 13, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Borden 21(10) 00 — 13 15 1
New Wash 000 10 — 1 2 1
W — Sam Gasper (2-0). L —Bailey (0-2). 2B — Gavin Gentry (B), Kaden Holmes (B), Sam Gasper (B). Records — Borden 4-1-1, New Washington 0-4.
.
CREEK CLIPS EAGLES
AUSTIN — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek topped host Austin 11-1 in five innings Thursday in a Mid-Southern Conference contest.
The Dragons tallied two runs in the first inning, three in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth while the Eagles plated one in the fourth.
Colin Kapust picked up the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out four over four innings. He also helped his own cause at the plate with one hit and a pair of RBIs.
Ethan Murphy led Creek’s 10-hit attack, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs while scoring twice. Greyson Durick also had a pair of hits while Bailey Hale and Jace Burton drove in two runs apiece. Holden Groher also tripled and scored three times.
The Dragons (4-2-1) visit Covington (Ky.) Holy Cross at 7:15 p.m. in the Doc Morris Invitational.
.
SILVER CREEK 11, AUSTIN 1
Silver Creek 231 50 — 11 10 0
Austin 000 10 — 1 3 6
W — Colin Kapust. L — Parker Bruce. 2B — Bailey Hale (SC), Jace Burton (SC). 3B — Dane DeWees (SC), Holden Groeher (SC). Record — Silver Creek 4-2-1, 2-0; Austin 4-6, 1-1.
.
PIRATES EDGE PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Devin McConnell drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Charlestown a walk-off 2-1 victory over visiting Corydon Central in MSC action Thursday night.
Jacob Glover picked up the complete-game victory on the mound for the Pirates. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight.
Eric Wigginton led Charlestown at the plate, going 3-for-3.
.
CHARLESTOWN 2, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Corydon Central 000 001 0 — 1 3 1
Charlestown 001 000 1 — 2 5 1
W — Jacob Glover. L — Drury. Records — Corydon Central 2-5, 0-2; Charlestown 4-1, 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.