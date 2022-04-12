HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Red Devils walk it off against Dragons

JEFFERSONVILLE — Despite some sloppy defense at times, Jeffersonville came up with just enough offense to slip past Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek 4-3 Tuesday night.
After falling behind 2-0 early, the Red Devils tied the game in the bottom of the third. The hosts edged ahead with one run in the sixth, before the Dragons tied it up in the seventh. In the bottom of the inning, though, Bryson Scales scored on a Creek error to give Jeffersonville the walk-off win.
“If we could just play a little cleaner,” Jeff coach Derek Ellis said, referring to his team’s three errors and a couple of passed balls. “(But) I like what the bottom of the lineup did today.”
There were plenty of brights spots for the Red Devils (3-3).
“We did have eight hits tonight, that’s a step in the right direction,” Ellis said. “(But) we’re doing Little League stuff that we have to clean up.”
Just as he did in his first start against 3A No. 1 Andrean in the season-opener, Jeffersonville starter Max McEwen struggled in the first inning, giving up a couple of hits and two runs.
In the top of the first Silver Creek’s Dane DeWees singled to right, stole second with one out, went to third on an error by McEwen and scored on a double steal.
As Dominic Decker — who had reached on the throwing error — took off for second base, DeWees scored from third.
Decker then stole third base and eventually scored when Bailey Hale grounded out to second to put the Dragons up 2-0.
“It’s taking him a little while to get going,” Ellis said of McEwen, an Indiana State recruit who allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out three in the complete-game effort. “I don’t know why. But there were a lot of zeroes after that.”
The Red Devils came up with some offense in the bottom of the third as Jaret Phillips delivered a sharp RBI-single to right field, scoring Rafe Swearingen from second.
Phillips ended up at third after Alex Kelley drew a walk and Jaden Hart sent a fly ball to deep center field.
With Phillips on third, Kannon Stull then poked a single into right field to tie the game at 2-all.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jeff’s Brett Denby led off with a single to left and then went to second after Stull delivered a sharp single to center.
After a perfect sacrifice bunt by Hunter West, Denby scored when Chate Amick hit a hot shot up the middle. Decker made a nice diving stop and threw out Amick at first to save a run.
Trailing 3-2, Silver Creek scraped across a run in the top of the seventh as Nate Davidson singled. Garrett Allen, a pinch runner, then stole second and eventually scored after two passed balls to tie it at 3-all.
“I’m just happy we competed well in the top of the seventh,” said Silver Creek coach Joe Decker, whose team slipped to 5-4. “It’s a good sectional, regional-type of environment.”
In the bottom of the seventh, Swearingen led off with a double down the right-line.
With one out, and pinch-runner Scales on second base, Hart sent a dribbler toward third base. Silver Creek pitcher Colin Kapust grabbed the ball with his bare hand and rushed a throw past first base, allowing Scales to score the winning run.
“That play didn’t decide the game,” Joe Decker said. “There were a lot of other situations leading up to that. He was just trying to make a play.”
Stull, Phillips and Swearingen had two hits apiece for the Red Devils while DeWees and Jace Burton had two each for the Dragons.
JEFFERSONVILLE 4, SILVER CREEK 3
Silver Creek 200 000 1 — 3 4 1
Jeffersonville 002 001 1 — 4 8 3
WP — Max McEwen (1-1). LP — Colin Kapust (1-1). 2B — Jace Burton (SC), Rafe Swearingen (J). Records — Silver Creek 5-4, Jeff 3-3.