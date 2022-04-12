HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Red Devils walk it off against Dragons

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 43F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.