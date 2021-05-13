JEFFERSONVILLE — Madison starter Ben Orrill was unhittable Wednesday night at Don Poole Field.
However, host Jeffersonville found a way to clip the Cubs 1-0 in nine innings in a Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinal.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the ninth, when Jeff's Brett Denby drew a one-out walk. The sophomore then stole second as the throw from Cubs catcher Zander Vonch bounced past the base and into left-center field, allowing Denby to score the winning run.
Red Devils starter Chate Amick allowed five hits while striking out 14 over the first seven innings. Josh Weiser relieved Amick in the eighth and struck out two over the final two frames.
“Ben Orrill was really good. I tip my hat to him and I told him after the game he deserved the win," said Jeff coach Derek Ellis, whose team has won seven straight and 10 of its last 12. "And Chate was just as good as Ben. We just didn’t back him up with our offense. ... We’re finding ways to win.”
The Red Devils (15-8), the three-time defending HHC champs, will host Floyd Central (16-5) at 6 p.m. Friday in the championship game. The Highlanders previously defeated Jeff 7-1 on April 6.
Madison (17-7) will host New Albany (17-5) in the third-place game Friday evening.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday's semifinal at Don Poole Field
JEFFERSONVILLE 1, MADISON 0
Madison 000 000 000 — 0 5 2
Jeffersonville 000 000 001 — 1 0 0
W — Josh Weiser (1-0). L — Ben Orrill. 2B — Zach Forner (M). Records — Madison 17-7, Jeffersonville 15-8.
