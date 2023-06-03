LOOGOOTEE — Up four runs, the Borden Braves needed just two more outs to win the Class A Loogootee Regional championship and advance to semistate.
But Rising Sun had other plans, as the Shiners rallied in the final frame to score five runs and upset No. 9 Borden 6-5 on Saturday.
Starting pitcher A.J. Agnew held Rising Sun(17-6-1) to one run entering the seventh inning. After surrendering a lead-off single, Agnew picked up a strikeout and it appeared Borden(18-11) was well on its way to winning the regional title.
But Rising Sun’s starting pitcher, Peyton Merica, doubled to give the Shiners runners on second and third with one out.
Agnew was lifted in favor of sophomore Garrett Schmidt. The sophomore induced a ground ball, but the throw was high to first base and two runners came home to cut Borden’s lead to 5-3.
Brady Works then stepped to the plate and smacked a double that brought Rising Sun within a run, still with just one out in the inning.
Brody Kennedy took off his catcher’s gear and came out to the mound to replace Schmidt. The first batter he faced, Payton Creech, worked the pitcher for a full count before drawing a walk.
Freshman Aiden White then stepped to the plate with runners on first and second and a chance to be the hero. White didn’t let Rising Sun down, as he smashed a double to center field. The tying run scored easily, and the relay throw home was wide and a little late as Creech scored the winning run to cap off a huge rally for the Shiners, and a heartbreaking loss for Borden.
The Braves had held the lead since the top of the fifth when they scored four runs. Michael McCoy and Agnew each drove home runs with singles in the fifth, as Borden broke the tie to take a 5-1 lead.
Rising Sun had a hit in the fifth and in the sixth, but the Shiners were unable to mount much of a threat until the seventh inning.
CLASS A LOOGOOTEE REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday’s final RISING SUN 6, PROVIDENCE 5
Borden 000 140 0
Rising Sun 000 100 5
W — Peyton Merica. L — Brody Kennedy. 2B — A. Schuler (B), P. Merica (R, 2), B. Works (R), A. White (R). Records — Borden 18-11, Rising Sun 17-6-1.
