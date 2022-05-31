CLARKSVILLE — Among the Providence coaching staff, senior catcher Jake Rodski is affectionally nicknamed “dirtbag.”
“He’s just a hard-nosed kid,” Pioneers head coach Scott Hutchins explained. “He’s probably the toughest kid we’ve ever had in the program, at least in the 27 years I’ve been around. ... He’s the ultimate grinder.”
That’s high praise for the 5-foot-7, 175-pounder, who was a key contributor on last year’s Class 2A state championship team and has been again this season for Providence (18-10), which will play No. 8 Forest Park (20-7) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second semifinal of the Evansville Mater Dei Regional at Bosse Field.
“Not that I would say he’s always our best player, but he’s certainly our most indispensable player,” Hutchins said. “He’s the one kid we can’t lose — he’s just so important to us.”
The Pioneers almost did last year, though. Rodski, who is an avid power-lifter in addition to being a four-year tennis player at Providence, had decided he wasn’t going to play baseball his junior year.
“I was going to keep a job and keep lifting,” he said.
“He’d actually decided not to play last year and then he came to me right before practice started, a couple of days before, and goes, ‘Coach, I changed my mind I think I’d like to play,’” Hutchins recalled.
Rodski credits Landon Kruer, last year’s starting catcher, with talking him into it.
“I’m really glad he did,” Rodski said prior to Tuesday’s practice.
So is Hutchins.
“There were a number of times last year we said, ‘Where would we be without Jake Rodski?’” the bench boss said. “And we can say that again (this year), because we wouldn’t be where we are if we didn’t have him behind the plate, that’s for sure.
“At that time we just thought last year he’d be our backup catcher, as a junior, with an opportunity to be our starting catcher this year. But he was just so good offensively that we ended up having to play him in right field just to keep his bat in the lineup.”
Indeed after beginning last season as the Pioneers’ designated hitter, Rodski was put into the outfield after an early injury to standout Eli Watson.
“It wasn’t my strong-suit position, I made a good amount of errors out there in right field,” he said with a grin. “My role last year was mainly my stick.”
Rodski’s batting average hovered around .300 most of last season. He finished at .288 with four doubles and 23 RBIs while scoring 24 times.
This season Rodski has played an even bigger role while taking over for Kruer as the team’s catcher and one of the Pioneers’ leaders.
“I’m really glad I’m getting to catch because I feel a lot more useful behind the plate and I get to be a much greater leader,” Rodski said. “I get to be vocal. I’m the only one facing the other direction, so I get to see things a lot more clearly. It’s just a leader role that I love playing because I get to talk to our pitchers, get them out of their heads.”
One of those instances came in Monday’s 9-8 eight-inning win over Austin in the Providence Sectional final. The Pioneers used four different pitchers in the fourth inning of that come-from-behind victory.
“A game like (Monday), our pitchers were coming onto the mound and they’re nervous, they’re already in their heads. I just get to talk to them, ease them out and tell them just to chuck the ball,” Rodski said.
At the plate Rodski, who has hit leadoff most of the season, tops the team in singles (27) and its second in total hits (32) while batting .386. He’s also tied for second in RBIs (21) and third in runs scored (26).
“He’s definitely somebody you can rely on,” Hutchins said. “When he’s up you just have a feeling that he’s going to get it done. Sometimes it’s not always the prettiest, but he’s just a reliable kid.”
He was just as reliable in the classroom. Rodski, who graduated Sunday, received an academic honors diploma. He said he’ll likely attend either the University of Louisville or IU Southeast in the fall and major in marketing, but probably won’t play baseball.
“A lot of people are trying to talk me into it, but we’ll see where we are,” he said. “I’m a day-by-day person.”
Things are going pretty well for the Pioneers these days. After a slow start — similar to last year — against a difficult early-season schedule, Providence has won nine of its past 10 games.
“The season’s going pretty well,” Rodski said. “I think we’re finally realizing who is who on the team. We’re all meshing together. The energy in the dugout is getting a lot better and we’re realizing that we’re playing our best when we just come out to the field and be who we are and relax. A lot of kids are coming out and they’re all nervous. I always tell them to get out of their head. We play better when we’re just being ourselves and screaming.”
Saturday’s showdown with the Rangers, after North Decatur faces Linton-Stockton in the first semifinal, {span}will be a rematch of a game Forest Park won 4-3 back on April 9 in Ferdinand. {/span}
“We’re just taking it game-by-game,” Rodski said. “The goal now is to win the first game of regional and then, obviously, just go as far as we can. The (ultimate) goal is to get our pinkie ring (finger)s sized up.”
