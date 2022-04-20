HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: 11-run 4th propels Providence to victory

CLARKSVILLE — An 11-run fourth inning propelled Class 2A No. 9 Providence to a 13-1 victory over visiting Clarksville in the annual Town Championship on Wednesday evening.
The game was tied 1-all before the Pioneers plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third. The floodgates opened for Providence the next inning.
Four players — Jake Rodski, Grant Borden, Cole Huett and Casey Kaelin — had two hits apiece for the Pioneers, who pounded out 13. Rodski doubled and drove in two while scoring twice. Borden doubled twice and touched home twice. Huett singled twice and drove in two while scoring once. Kaelin singled, tripled and scored twice.
Meanwhile Luke Kruer’s two-run homer was one of the highlights of Providence’s big inning.
That was more than enough offense for pitcher Noah Crone. The lanky left-hander allowed one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out two over the five frames.
The Pioneers (5-6) will play in Madison’s Big Mac Classic this weekend. Their first game is at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Generals (3-4) are scheduled to host Lanesville at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
PROVIDENCE 13, CLARKSVILLE 1
Clarksville 100 00 — 1 3 1
Providence 101 (11)X — 13 13 1
W — Noah Crone. L — Ashton Lilly. 2B — Jake Rodski (P), Grant Borden (P) 2. 3B — Casey Kaelin (P), Nathan Julius (P). HR — Luke Kruer (P). Records — Clarksville 3-4, Providence 5-6.
SHAMROCKS RALLY PAST FLOYD
LOUISVILLE — A six-run fifth inning sparked Louisville Trinity to an 8-3 victory over visiting Floyd Central on Wednesday evening.
The Highlanders led 1-0 through 4 1/2 frames thanks to Bailey Taylor's first-inning solo home run.
However the Shamrocks, the defending state champion in Kentucky and one of the top teams in the state, took control in the home half of the fifth thanks to the long ball. Korbyn Dickerson and Paul Osting both homered for Trinity in its big frame.
Floyd responded with two runs in the top of the sixth, thanks to a Shamrock error and Ty Becker's RBI-double. Trinity, though, answered back with two of its own in the bottom of the inning.
Osting, who has committed to Bellarmine, also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out three over 5 2/3 innings.
Noah Wathen absorbed the loss. He allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking one and striking out five over 4 1/3 frames.
The Highlanders (6-3) are scheduled to host Columbus North at 6 p.m. Friday evening.
LOUISVILLE TRINITY 8, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Floyd Central 100 002 0 — 3 5 1
Louisville Trinity 000 062 X — 8 10 1
W — Paul Osting. L — Noah Wathen. 2B — Ty Becker (FC). HR — Bailey Taylor (FC), Korbyn Dickerson (T), Osting (T). Records — Floyd Central 6-3, Trinity 16-1.