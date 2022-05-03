CHARLESTOWN — A 10-run fifth inning propelled Class A No. 3 Borden to a 17-1 win at Charlestown on Tuesday night.
The Braves tallied two runs in the first frame, three in the second and two in the third before breaking the game open, and ending it early, in the fifth.
AJ Agnew helped lead Borden to victory. The junior picked up the win on the mound, where he improved to 4-0, and also hit a home run for the Braves (12-3-1).
BORDEN 17, CHARLESTOWN 1
Borden 232 0(10) — 17 15 0
Charlestown 010 00 — 1 4 3
W — AJ Agnew (4-0). L — Nick Broady (2-4). 2B — Quincy Gordon (C), Shawn Condon (B), Dylan Toler (B). HR — Agnew (B). Records — Borden 12-3-1, Charlestown 9-10.
'DOGS DOWN COUGARS
NEW ALBANY — Tucker Biven went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs to lead New Albany to an 8-5 victory over visiting North Harrison on Tuesday night at Mt. Tabor.
Garrett Jones added three hits and a pair of RBIs while Andrew Clements and Carson Chandler also drove in runs for the Bulldogs, who trailed 3-2 after the top of the third inning. New Albany responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame then three more in the fourth to take control. The Cougars cut it to 7-5 in the fifth, but the 'Dogs added an insurance run in the sixth.
Chase Loesch picked up the win in relief. The sophomore struck out two over 1 2/3 innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. Landon Tiesing came on in the seventh and struck out one to earn the save.
The Bulldogs (12-6) are scheduled to visit Providence at 7 p.m. Thursday.
NEW ALBANY 8, NORTH HARRISON 5
North Harrison 003 020 0 — 5 5 1
New Albany 202 301 X — 8 11 2
W — Chase Loesch (5-0). L — Easton Tucker. SV — Landon Tiesing (1). 2B — Tucker (NH), Brody Fessel (NH), Sawyer Wetzel (NH), Reece Harkness (NH), Tiesing (NA), Tucker Biven (NA) 2, Gavin Rand (NA). 3B — Biven (NA). Records — North Harrison 2-11, New Albany 12-6.
RED DEVILS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
JEFFERSONVILLE — An 11-run first inning propelled Jeffersonville to a 17-0 five-inning victory over visiting Clarksville on Tuesday evening.
Four players — Jaden Hart, Jaret Phillips, Hunter West and Bryson Scales — had two hits apiece to fuel the Red Devils' 14-hit attack. Hart was 2-for-4 while touching home three times; Phillips went 2-for-2 with a triple with two RBIs while scoring twice; West was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs; and Amick was 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs while touching home twice.
Kannon Stull also homered, drove in four and scored twice. Chate Amick also homered and drove in a pair.
Logan Bingham picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed two hits while walking one over the five frames.
JEFFERSONVILLE 17, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 00 — 0 2 2
Jeffersonville (11)60 0X — 17 14 2
W — Logan Bingham. L — Chandler Jones. 2B — Ashton Lilly (C), Josh Weiser (J), Hunter West (J) 2. 3B — Jaret Phillips (J). HR — Chate Amick (J), Kannon Stull (J).
