JASPER — Tucker Biven led New Albany to a 7-1 win at Jasper on Friday night with his arm and his bat.
On the mound, the junior right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits while walking three and striking out nine to earn the complete-game victory.
At the plate, Biven went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. His third-inning homer, which came shortly after the Wildcats scored a run in the bottom of the second, put the Bulldogs on top for good and was part of a four-run frame. New Albany later added a trio of insurance runs in the seventh.
Also for the Bulldogs, freshman Chase Loesch went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs while Landon Tiesing and Andrew Clements each drove in runs.
New Albany (6-2) is scheduled to host South Oldham (Ky.) at noon Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 7, JASPER 1
New Albany 004 000 3 — 7 7 1
Jasper 010 000 0 — 1 3 0
W — Tucker Biven (2-0). L — Jack Ahlbrand (1-1). 2B — Landon Tiesing (NA), Garrett Jones (NA), Jobe Luebbehusen (J). HR — Biven (NA). Records — New Albany 6-2, Jasper 7-1.
DRAGONS ROLL OVER INDIANS
COVINGTON, Ky. — Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek rolled to a 13-4 win at Covington Holy Cross on Friday evening.
Greyson Durick led the Dragons’ 13-hit attack, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and two RBIs while scoring once. Jace Burton and Colin Kapust added two hits apiece while Dominic Decker and Holden Groher drove in three runs each. Landon Scherzinger also knocked in a pair for Creek.
That proved to be more than enough offense for Grahm Kerber. The senior pitcher allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two over five innings. Durick pitched the final two frames for the Dragons (5-2-1), who are scheduled to play two more Northern Kentucky teams Saturday. Creek is slated to face Covington Catholic at 10:30 a.m. and Conner at 12:15 p.m.
SILVER CREEK 13, COVINGTON (KY.) HOLY CROSS 4
Silver Creek 003 233 2 — 13 13 1
Holy Cross 001 210 0 — 4 7 4
W — Grahm Kerber. L — Nick Dolan. 2B — Ethan Murphy (SC). 3B — Jace Burton (SC)
OLYMPIANS DOWN DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Columbus East clipped Jeffersonville 5-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Friday evening.
The Olympians tallied two runs in the second, one in the third and one in the fourth. East’s runs came on a trio of wild pitches and two of the Red Devils’ three errors.
“We did some things well tonight, but our lack of hustle from a couple positions and not making some routine plays hurt us,” said Jeff coach Derek Ellis, whose team tallied two runs in the bottom of the fourth. “We have to stop being the other team’s 10th man.”
Columbus East starter Will Boyer yielded those two earned runs on four hits while walking none and striking out eight in a complete-game effort.
Ben Major, Josh Luedeke and TJ Barkhimar had two hits apiece for the Olympians.
The Red Devils (5-6) are scheduled to host Charlestown at 2 p.m. Saturday.
COLUMBUS EAST 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 2
Columbus East 021 100 0 — 5 8 1
Jeffersonville 000 200 0 — 2 4 3
W — Will Boyer (2-1). L — Brett Denby (0-2). 2B — Will Reickers (E). Records — East 4-4-1, Jeffersonville 5-6.
PIRATES CLIP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Charlestown topped New Washington 22-4 in a five-inning game Friday evening.
Jeremiah Hasler paced the Pirates’ 20-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Deke Brown added two hits and two RBIs. Jack Fifer also contributed a trio of RBIs.
Ethan French picked up the win on the mound. The freshman allowed one run on three hits while walking one and striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.
CHARLESTOWN 22, NEW WASHINGTON 4
Charlestown 791 23 — 22 20 2
New Washington 300 10 — 4 7 9
W — Ethan French. 2B — Dawson Boyd (C), Jack Fifer (C), Jeremiah Hasler (C), Hayden Combs (C), Eric Wigginton (C).
HIGHLANDERS HAMMER RED DEVILS
OWENSBORO, Ky. — Floyd Central hammered host Owensboro for a 15-6 win Friday night.
Dylan Hogan led the Highlanders' 14-hit attack, going 3-for-5 with a single, double, triple and five RBIs while scoring once.
Also for Floyd, Caleb Slaughter, Tristan Polk and Max Tripure had two hits apiece. Tripure also drove in two runs while scoring twice.
That was more than enough offense for pitchers Jake Thompson and Evan Goforth. Thompson allowed one unearned run on three hits while walking twice and striking out seven over the first four innings to pick up the win.
The Highlanders (6-1) are slated to visit Castle at noon Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 15, OWENSBORO 6
Floyd Central 711 030 3 — 15 14 3
Owensboro 001 023 0 — 6 6 6
W — Jake Thompson. L — Hallmark. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC), Max Tripure (FC), Caleb Slaughter (FC), Casey Sorg (FC), Kimbrell (O). 3B — Hogan (FC). Record — Floyd Central 6-1.
