BORDEN — Class A No. 5 Borden rolled to a 14-0 five-inning victory over visiting New Washington in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday.
The Braves tallied two runs in the first inning, three in the second and third and six in the fourth.
Alex Schuler led Borden's 13-hit attack, going 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI while scoring three times. AJ Agnew, Dylan Toler, Shawn Condon, Garrett Schmidt and Zander Keith added two hits apiece. Toler doubled twice while driving in a team-high four runs. Condon homered to lead off the third and finished with a trio of RBI. Schmidt and Keith both scored twice. Meanwhile Agnew also picked up the victory on the mound for the Braves.
"It was nice to finally play a game, and a conference win makes it even better," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "I liked our energy and enthusiasm tonight. Agnew gave us a great start on the mound and we had several hits throughout the lineup. We played much better defensively. Several guys had big days at the plate. Hopefully, we can keep all that going into Saturday."
The Braves (3-2, 2-0) face Highlands Latin at 3 p.m. and host Trinity Lutheran at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cougar Invitational.
Meanwhile the Mustangs (0-3, 0-1) are scheduled to visit Charlestown at 5 p.m. today.
BORDEN 14, NEW WASHINGTON 0
New Wash 000 00 — 0 2 2
Borden 233 6X — 14 13 0
W — AJ Agnew (2-0). L — Lang (0-1). 2B — AJ Agnew (B), Dylan Toler (B) 2, Zander Keith (B). HR —Shawn Condon (B). Records — New Washington 0-3, 0-1; Borden 3-2, 2-0.
DRAGONS CLIP EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 4 Silver Creek rolled to a 13-3 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday.
The Dragons scored single runs in the first and third innings, seven in the second and two each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Four different players — Dane DeWees, Dominic Decker, Bailey Hale and Jace Burton — had two hits apiece for Creek. DeWees doubled and scored twice. Decker singled twice, walked twice and scored twice. Hale was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Additionally, Tyler Bach drove in a pair of runs while Greyson Durick, Preston Burton and Morgan Scherzinger each touched home twice.
Kapust also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one hit while walking one and striking out seven over the first three innings.
Silver Creek (6-4) is scheduled to visit Columbus North for a Saturday doubleheader that's slated to start at 11 a.m.
SILVER CREEK 13, AUSTIN 3
Austin 000 30 — 3 3 3
Silver Creek 171 22 — 13 12 1
W — Colin Kapust. L — Brayden Furnish. 2B — Dane DeWees (SC). Records — Austin 3-4, 0-1; Silver Creek 6-4, 1-0.
FLOYD OUSTS OLYMPIANS
COLUMBUS — Visiting Floyd Central busted out 11 hits while a pair of pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts in the Highlanders' 7-3 win at Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday.
Floyd built a 5-0 lead, then held off the Olympians after that.
Jake Thompson, Dylan Hogan, Noah Wathen and Mason Moravec had two hits apiece to lead the Highlanders at the plate. Wathen singled and homered while driving in three runs. Hogan added a double and scored twice, as did Thompson.
On the mound, Max Tripure picked up the win. The senior allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out five over the first three innings. Wathen finished the game, yielding one earned run on three hits while walking one and striking out nine over the final four frames.
Floyd Central is scheduled to host Castle at 11 a.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 7, COLUMBUS EAST 3
Floyd Central 302 100 1 — 7 11 1
Columbus East 002 000 1 — 3 6 0
W — Max Tripure. L — E. Ianni. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC). 3B — B. Borkhardt (CE). HR — Noah Wathen (FC).
RAYBORN PITCHES GENERALS PAST COUGARS
RAMSEY — Cameron Rayborn tossed a one-hit, complete-game shutout to lead visiting Clarksville to a 5-0 win at North Harrison on Thursday.
The senior right-hander also struck out 12 on the mound.
“Cameron Rayborn pitched a very nice game. He was hitting his spots and did a good job of keeping their hitters off balance," Clarksville coach Jamie Knight said. "Offensively we did a much better job of putting the ball in play and putting pressure on their defense.”
Rayborn also helped his own cause, singling and scoring twice.
Chandler Jones led the Generals at the plate. The senior went 3-for-3 with an RBI while scoring once. Ashton Lilly added a pair of hits while Caleb Cummings doubled, drove in a run and scored one too.
Clarksville (2-2) is scheduled to visit Henryville for a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m.
CLARKSVILLE 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Clarksville 110 001 2 — 5 9 3
North Harrison 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
W — Cameron Rayborn. L — Sawyer Wetzel. 2B — Caleb Cummings (C).
DEVILS DOWN OWLS
SEYMOUR — Visiting Jeffersonville picked up an 8-3 win at Seymour in a HHC clash Thursday.
The Red Devils (4-2) are scheduled to visit Columbus East at 5:30 p.m. today.
PANTHERS SLIP PAST PIRATES
CORYDON — Corydon Central rallied from a four-run deficit for a 6-5 nine-inning victory over visiting Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday.
The Panthers trailed by four with two outs and nobody on base in the bottom of the seventh before scoring a quartet of runs to force extra innings.
Corydon won the game in the ninth when Logan Edwards was issued a walk with the bases loaded.
Ethan French paced the Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
On the mound, Jeremiah Hasler allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking five and striking out nine over the first 6 2/3 innings.
