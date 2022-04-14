Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.