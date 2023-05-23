BORDEN — Brody Kennedy received a walk with the bases loaded to lift Class A No. 9 Borden to an 8-7 victory over visiting Corydon Central in the back-and-forth regular-season finale for both Monday.
The Panthers scored single runs in the first two frames before tallying twice in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Braves, however, scored four times in the bottom of the third and twice in the fourth to go up 7-4. It stayed that way until the top of the seventh, when Corydon tallied three times to tie it up, to set up Borden's walk-off win.
"Both teams were trying to handle pitchers with kid gloves tonight, this close to sectional. Luckily, things went our way a little more often," Braves coach Eric Stotts said. "Brody Kennedy had a good night, going 3-for-3 with two walks, two RBIs and the win in relief. (Still) this one was a total team effort."
In addition to Kennedy's performance at the plate, AJ Agnew and Dylan Toler added two hits apiece for Borden.
The Braves (15-10) are scheduled to face Rock Creek at 7 p.m. this evening, after the host Eagles take on South Central at 5 p.m., in a first-round game of the Class A Lanesville Sectional.
.
BORDEN 8, CORYDON CENTRAL 7
Corydon Central 112 000 3 — 7 10 1
Borden 104 200 1 — 8 10 1
W — Brody Kennedy (2-1). L — Wesley Taylor. 2B — Evan Parsons (B), Wesley Taylor (CC). Records — Corydon Central 12-16, Borden 15-10.
.
RED DEVILS ROLL IN FINALE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville closed out its regular season with an 8-1 victory over visiting Columbus East on Monday at Don Poole Field.
Jaden Hart, Ryan Crawford, Ethan Durbin and Caiden White had two hits apiece to lead the Red Devils' 11-hit attack in the win. Hart also had two of the team's seven stolen bases.
White picked up the win on the mound. The Memphis commit allowed one run on three hits while striking out nine over five frames.
Jeff (15-10) is slated to face Seymour at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the second semifinal of the Class 4A New Albany Sectional.
LIONS OUTLAST GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Salem edged Clarksville 3-1 in the regular-season finale for both Monday.
The Generals (2-24) are scheduled to face Paoli at 11 a.m. Saturday morning in the first semifinal of the 2A Providence Sectional.
BLACKHAWKS TAME LIONS
FRENCH LICK — Host Springs Valley rolled to an 18-0 victory over Rock Creek on Monday.
The Blackhawks tallied five times in the first frame, nine times in the second and four times in the third en route to victory.
The Lions (1-6) are slated to take on Borden at 7 p.m. this evening in the second first-round game of the Class A Lanesville Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.