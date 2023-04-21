BORDEN — Class A No. 3 Borden scored nine runs in the first two frames en route to a 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday evening.
The Braves tallied three runs in the first before scoring six times in the second. They added another run in the fourth on the way to the win.
Brody Kennedy picked up the victory on the mound. The senior didn’t allow a hit while walking two and striking out six over the first three innings.
Alex Schuler led Borden at the plate. He went 2-for-2 with a double while stealing two bases and scoring once.
The Braves (5-3) are scheduled to host Lanesville at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.
BORDEN 10, CAI 0
CAI 000 00 — 0 1 1
Borden 360 1X — 10 6 0
W — Brody Kennedy (1-1). L — Adam Robertson (0-2). 2B — Alex Schuler (B). Records — Christian Academy 1-3, Borden 5-3.
STARS RALLY PAST DEVILS
BEDFORD — Bedford North Lawrence tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off 6-5 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday evening.
The Red Devils got off to a fast start, scoring three times in the top of the first. The Stars, however, responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Jeff tied it up with a run in the fifth, then took the lead with another in the sixth. The Red Devils’ advantage turned out to be short-lived, though.
Bretty Denby led Jeffersonville at the plate. The senior went 3-for-3 while touching home twice.
The Red Devils (6-6) are scheduled to visit Corydon Central at 12:30 Saturday.
BEDFORD NL 6, JEFFERSONVILLE 5
Jeffersonville 300 011 0 — 5 8 3
Bedford NL 400 000 2 — 6 6 1
W — Walker Ward. L — Cole Singleton. 2B — Ethan Durbin (J), Ryker Hughes (B). 3B — Hughes (B). Records — Jeffersonville 6-6; Bedford NL 8-3.
WARRIORS TOP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Scottsburg handed Class 3A No. 10 Charlestown its first loss of the season, winning 6-4 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday evening.
The Warriors tallied two runs in the first, third and fourth frames while the Pirates plated two runs in the second and single ones in the fourth and sixth innings.
Jackson Snelling, Ethan French and Boomer Hester had two hits apiece for Charlestown, which outhit Scottsburg 9-8. Snelling was 2-for-3 with an RBI. French went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Hester was 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home once.
Charlestown (9-1, 3-1) is scheduled to host Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
SCOTTSBURG 6, CHARLESTOWN 4
Scottsburg 202 200 0 — 6 8 2
Charlestown 020 101 0 — 4 9 2
W — Best. L — Jeremiah Hasler. 2B — Montgomery (S), Dowson (S), Garrett Titzer (CH). 3B — Dawson Boyd (CH). HR — Ethan French (CH). Records — Scottsburg 6-3, 2-1, Charlestown 9-1, 3-1.
MUSTANGS ROLL OVER RAIDERS
NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington rolled to a 13-3 victory over visiting South Ripley on Thursday.
‘TOPPERS TOP HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Shawe Memorial scored in every frame on the way to an 18-8 six-inning win at Henryville on Thursday.
The Hilltoppers tallied five runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
Meanwhile the Hornets scored a single run in the third before tallying three times in the third and fourth frames. They added another run in the fifth.
Three players — Cade Riley, Eli Kleinert and Layton Walton — had two hits apiece for Henryville. Riley went 2-for-3 with a triple while scoring three times. Kleinert was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI while touching home once. Walton went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Hornets (5-5) are scheduled to host New Washington at 5 p.m. Monday.
SHAWE MEMORIAL 18, HENRYVILLE 8
Shawe 542 124 — 18 21 2
Henryville 013 310 — 8 9 2
W — Hertz. L — Logan Holland. 2B — Kahn (SM), Hill (SM), Hertz (SM), Hayden Barbour (H), Brody White (H). 3B — Hertz (SM), Cade Riley (H), Eli Kleinert (H). Records — Shawe Memorial 6-5, Henryville 5-5.
EAGLES CLIP CLARKSVILLE
LANESVILLE —A six-run second inning propelled host Lanesville to an 8-4 win over Clarksville on Thursday evening.
Austin Graves and Eli Guernsey had two hits apiece to lead the Eagles at the plate.
