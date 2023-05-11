BODREN — Host Borden beat Lanesville 1-0 Wednesday afternoon to clinch the Southern Athletic Conference title.
AJ Agnew helped lead the way for the Braves. The senior picked up the victory on the mound, allowing one hit while walking three and striking out eight over six innings.
Agnew also scored the game’s lone run on Brody Kennedy’s first-inning hit.
“This one had a tournament feel to it,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “AJ was awesome tonight, as was their pitcher. Brody Kennedy’s blooper base-hit drove in Agnew in the first, and we held strong over the next six innings. It showed a lot of moxie to win such a tight game. Congratulations to our kids on winning the conference.”
Zander Keith came on in the seventh and earned the save.
The Braves (12-6, 5-0) are scheduled to host Brownstown Central in a doubleheader on Saturday.
.
BORDEN 1, LANESVILLE 0
Lanesville 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Borden 100 000 X — 1 2 0
W — AJ Agnew (5-1). L — Dayton Campbell. SV — Zander Keith (1). Records — Lanesville 6-13, 2-2; Borden 12-6, 5-0.
.
PIONEERS EDGE AUSTIN
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 2 Providence celebrated Senior Night with a 4-3 victory over visiting Austin on Wednesday.
The Pioneers got off to a fast start, plating three runs in the bottom of the first. The Eagles answered with two in the fourth before Providence tallied once in the sixth. Austin scored another run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Senior Casey Kaelin led the way at the plate for the Pioneers. He went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI while scoring once.
Senior Grant Seebold picked up the win on the mound. The right-hander allowed two unearned runs on three hits while walking four and fanning four over six innings. Noah Crone got the first two outs of the seventh before Luke Kruer came in to get the final one.
Providence (16-3) is scheduled to visit Southwestern at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
.
PROVIDENCE 4, AUSTIN 3
Austin 000 200 1 — 3 3 1
Providence 300 001 X — 4 9 2
W — Grant Seebold. L — Furnish. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P), Nathan Julius (P), Cody Jackson (P). Records — Austin 14-7, Providence 16-3.
.
CRAWFORD CLIPS CLARKSVILLE
MARENGO — Host Crawford County edged Clarksville 8-7 Wednesday afternoon.
The Generals were led at the plate by junior Caleb Cummings, who doubled and homered in the defeat.
Clarksville (1-17) is scheduled to host Eastern at 5 p.m. Thursday.
