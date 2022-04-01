CROTHERSVILLE — A 12-run first inning propelled Class A No. 1 Borden to a 20-1 win at Crothersville in Southern Athletic Conference action Friday evening.
The Braves added four more runs in the second thanks to Dylan Toler's grand slam before tacking on three more in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Gavin Gentry and AJ Agnew had three hits apiece to lead Borden's 15-hit attack. Gentry went 3-for-3 with an RBI while stealing a base and scoring thrice. Agnew was 3-for-4 with two RBIs while stealing a base and scoring twice. Agnew also picked up the victory on the mound.
Dylan Toler, Shawn Condon and Brock Kennedy added two hits apiece. Toler also scored three times. Condon was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring twice. Additionally, Kennedy was 2-for-3 while walking twice.
Borden (2-0, 1-0) will next visit Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
BORDEN 20, CROTHERSVILLE 1
Borden (12)40 31 — 20 15 0
Crothersville 000 10 — 1 1 3
W — AJ Agnew (1-0). L — Lewis (0-1). 2B — Shawn Condon (B), Zander Keith (B). 3B — Morgan (C). HR — Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 2-0, 1-0; Crothersville 0-1, 0-1.
CHARGERS EDGE FLOYD
JEFFERSONVILLE — Fort Wayne Carroll outlasted Floyd Central 8-7 in a game at Jeffersonville on Friday night.
The Chargers led 4-0 after 2 1/2 innings before the Highlanders tallied twice in the bottom of the third to cut their deficit in half.
Carroll, which lost 7-5 to Jeff earlier in the day, scored four more times in the top of the fifth. Floyd matched that number in the bottom of the inning, then scored once in the sixth. That's as close as the Highlanders would get, though.
Bailey Taylor led Floyd at the plate, going 2-for-3. Dylan Hogan added a double and four RBIs. Kayden Linares also touched home twice for the Highlanders.
On the mound, Bishop Letson absorbed the loss. The Purdue-commit allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out six over four innings.
Floyd Central (1-1) will host South Dearborn at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
FW CARROLL 8, FLOYD CENTRAL 7
FW Carroll 112 040 0 — 8 7 2
Floyd Central 002 041 0 — 7 8 2
W — Thomas Tratnyek. L — Bishop Letson. 2B — Chandler Joyal (FWC), Brady Harvey (FC), Dylan Hogan (FC). HR — Conner Barkel (FWC). Records — FW Carroll 2-1, Floyd Central 1-1.
DEWEES LEADS DRAGONS TO WIN
MT. JULIET, Tenn. — Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek edged host Mt. Juliet (Tenn.) 5-2 Friday night.
Dane DeWees led the way for the Dragons (3-1). He went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs while scoring once. On the mound, he allowed two earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the victory.
Nate Davidson added a pair of singles for Creek. Meanwhile Dominic Decker picked up his second save in two days. The senior walked one, but that was it over the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Dragons are scheduled to face Hartselle (Tenn.) at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
SILVER CREEK 5, MT. JULIET (TENN.) 2
Silver Creek 000 320 0 — 5 6 2
Mt. Juliet 000 200 0 — 2 9 3
W — Dane DeWees. L — Roman Petricca. 2B — Justin Lee (MJ). Record — Silver Creek 3-1.
PIONEERS FALL
CLARKSVILLE — Class 4A No. 8 Lake Central scored eight runs in the first two frames en route to a 14-3 five-inning win at 2A No. 1 Providence on Friday night.
Four players — Jake Rodski, Cody Jackson, Brantley Whitlock and Logan Hutchins — had one hit apiece for the Pioneers. Rodski also had an RBI and scored a run.
Providence (2-1) will visit Jeffersonville for a doubleheader that's scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Saturday.
LAKE CENTRAL 14, PROVIDENCE 3
Lake Central 351 32 — 14 14 0
Providence 001 02 — 3 4 2
W — Conor Pangburn. L — Hayden Vissing. 2B — Matt Santana (LC). Records — Lake Central 1-0, Providence 2-1.
RED DEVILS DOWN CHARGERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Class 4A No. 6 Jeffersonville downed visiting Fort Wayne Carroll 7-5 on Friday afternoon.
The Red Devils are scheduled to host Roncalli at noon Saturday followed by a doubleheader against Providence.
HORNETS TOP PIRATES
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville downed Charlestown 12-2 Friday evening to give Hornets head coach Cody Reister his first victory.
