BORDEN — Host Borden downed Charlestown 12-9 in a matchup of Top 10 foes in high school baseball action Tuesday evening.
The Class A No. 7 Braves built a 7-1 lead through the first three innings before the 3A No. 9 Pirates produced four runs in the fourth to get within two. Borden responded with three in the bottom of the frame and two more in the fifth.
Charlestown rallied for four more runs in the sixth, but they weren’t enough.
Alex Schuler picked up the victory on the mound in relief of Dylan Toler. Toler helped lead the Braves at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs. Garrett Schmidt also went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
“Our defense definitely could’ve played a little better, but Dylan Toler and Alex Schuler persevered on the mound, in spite of some spotty defense,” said Braves coach Eric Stotts, whose team committed three errors. “Our guys kept scoring runs, and we needed it. Charlestown is a very solid team. It was a good win for us.”
Dawson Boyd helped pace the Pirates at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while scoring once. Ethan French also homered for Charlestown.
BORDEN 12, CHARLESTOWN 9
Charlestown 010 404 0 — 9 7 1
Borden 232 320 X — 12 13 3
W — Alex Schuler (1-0). L — Nick Broady (3-1). 2B — Dawson Boyd (CH), Garrett Schmidt (B) 2, Dylan Toler (B). HR — Ethan French (CH), Toler (B). Records — Charlestown 11-5, Borden 9-5.
‘DOGS DOWN COUGARS
RAMSEY — New Albany rolled to an 11-0 win at North Harrison on Tuesday evening.
Kaleb Elliott led the Bulldogs’ offensive onslaught, going 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Three others — Chase Loesch, Landon Gum and Braden Brewer — added two hits apiece for New Albany.
That was more than enough offense for a pair of Bulldog pitchers.
Sean Rose picked up the win on the mound. The sophomore allowed two hits while striking out seven over the first five frames. Caden Reed came on in the sixth and yielded two hits while fanning two over the final two frames.
New Albany is scheduled to host Providence at 6 p.m. Thursday.
EAGLES STING HORNETS
AUSTIN —A 13-run third inning helped host Austin to a 22-1 five-inning win over Henryville on Tuesday.
The Eagles also tallied four runs in the first, three in the second and two in the fourth while the Hornets scored their lone run in the second.
Brody White had a hit and an RBI to lead Henryville (7-9) at the plate.
SENATORS SLAM WARRIORS
CAMPBELLSBURG — Host West Washington rolled to a 15-1 five-inning victory over visiting Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The Warriors actually took the early lead with one run in the top of the first frame. The Senators, however, scored four times in the bottom of the first, five times in the second and third innings and another time in the fourth en route to victory.
CAI (3-5) is scheduled to visit New Washington at 6 p.m. Friday.
