LANESVILLE — Trailing 5-2 after four innings, ninth-ranked Borden rallied for a 12-7 triumph over South Central in the first semifinal of the Class A Lanesville Sectional on Saturday.
The Braves (17-10) advance to face West Washington (16-9) at 1 p.m. Monday in the sectional final. The Senators clipped Christian Academy 14-2 in five innings in Saturday's second semi.
In the opener, the Rebels scored five times in the top of the second to take the early lead. Borden responded with two in the bottom of the frame to make it 5-2. The score remained that way until the bottom of the fifth, when the Braves scored four times to take a 6-5 lead. They tallied six more times in the sixth to increase their advantage to 12-5. South Central rallied for two runs in the top of the seven, but they weren't enough.
Mason Raes and Garrett Schmidt led Borden at the plate. Both went 2-for-4. Schmidt also picked up the save in relief of winning pitcher AJ Agnew.
In the nightcap, West Washington scored once in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. The Warriors tied it up in the top of the second before the Senators scored four times in the second to retake the lead. CAI tallied once in the top of the third to cut it to 6-2 before West Washington scored nine times in the bottom of the frame to take command.
Monday will mark the second meeting of the season between the Braves and the Senators. Borden won the first one 9-2 April 25 in Campbellsburg.
The Braves will be trying for their third straight sectional title while West Wash is going for its second in three seasons.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Saturday's first semifinal
South Central 050 000 2 — 7 6 3
Borden 020 046 X — 12 8 3
W — AJ Agnew (7-1). L — Schmelz. SV — Garrett Schmidt (2). 2B — Garrett Schmidt (B), Christian Kiper (SC). 3B — Christian Kiper (SC), Owen Montierth (SC). Records — South Central 14-10, Borden 17-10.
CLASS A LANESVILLE SECTIONAL
Game 1: South Central 6, Lanesville 4, Wednesday
Game 2: Borden 24, Rock Creek 0, Wednesday
Game 3: Borden 12, South Central 7, Saturday
Game 4: West Washington 14, CAI 2, Saturday
Game 5 (final): Borden (17-10) vs. West Washington (16-9), 1 p.m. Monday
HORNETS, MUSTANGS FALL
MADISON — Henryville and New Washington saw their seasons come to an end Saturday in the semifinals of the Class A Shawe Memorial Sectional
Rising Sun edged Henryville 3-2 in the first semi before Trinity Lutheran topped defending champion New Washington 6-2 in the second semifinal.
In the opener, the Hornets scored once in the bottom of the third to take the early lead. It stayed that way until the top of the fifth, when the Shiners scored three times. Henryville scored once in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn't enough.
Rising Sun (15-6-1) will face the Cougars (13-15) at 1 p.m. Monday in the sectional final.
