SALEM — Class A No. 1 Borden blasted host Salem 12-0 in five innings in high school baseball action Tuesday evening.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves. The junior picked up the win on the mound, to improve to 5-0 on the season, and also helped his own cause at the plate, where he went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Gavin Gentry, Dylan Toler and Shawn Condon added two hits apiece for Borden (18-4-1). Gentry went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and two runs scored. Toler was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while touching home twice. Condon went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
BORDEN 12, SALEM 0
Borden 614 10 — 12 14 1
Salem 000 00 — 0 2 4
W — AJ Agnew (5-0). L — Keltner. 2B — Dylan Toler (B) 2, AJ Agnew (B). Records — Borden 18-4-1, Salem 15-8.
FLOYD CLIPS EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Jake Thompson went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Floyd Central to a 13-1 win at Lanesville on Tuesday evening.
Thompson had a home run and drove in two while swiping four bases and scoring four times for the Highlanders, who scored single runs in the first and second before adding four more in the fourth and sixth and three in the seventh.
Brady Harvey and Masen Moravec added two hits apiece. Harvey went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs while scoring once. Miller, a senior, was 2-for-3 with a home run.
Three pitchers — Zach Tripure, Seth Newkirk and Moravec — combined to hold the Eagles to one hit while striking out 15.
Tripure allowed one unearned run on one hit while walking two and fanning four over the first two innings to pick up the win. Newkirk walked two and struck out three in two innings. Moravec walked one and struck out eight over the final three frames.
FLOYD CENTRAL 13, LANESVILLE 1
Floyd Central 110 404 3 — 13 12 1
Lanesville 001 000 0 — 1 1 6
W — Zach Tripure. L — Guernsey. 2B — Max Tripure (FC), Brady Harvey (FC), Justin Early (FC). HR — Caleb Miller (FC), Jake Thompson (FC).
GENERALS EDGE SENATORS
CLARKSVILLE — Chandler Jones scored off an errant throw in the bottom of the eighth to give host Clarksville a 3-2 victory over visiting West Washington on Tuesday evening.
CUBS BREAK MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Madison rolled to a 12-1 win at New Washington on Tuesday evening.
