WESTFIELD — A pair of New Albany pitchers held Fort Wayne Carroll to five hits as the Bulldogs beat the Chargers 5-0 at Grand Park in Westfield on Friday.
Starter Carson Chandler improved to 2-0 on the season, allowing four hits while walking one and striking out five in four innings. Tucker Biven then earned his second save, allowing one hit while walking one and striking out six over the final three frames.
Both pitchers also helped the ‘Dogs at the plate. Chandler went 2-for-3 with a double while Biven had a triple and an RBI. Garrett Jones and James Gill added two hits apiece for New Albany (2-1), which hosts South Dearborn at 2 p.m. today at revamped Mount Tabor Field.
.
NEW ALBANY 5, FW CARROLL 0
At Grand Park, Westfield
New Albany 000 030 2 — 5 8 0
FW Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 5 4
W — Carson Chandler (2-0). L — Will Worrel (0-1). SV — Tucker Biven (2). 2B — Chandler (NA), Cam Niedans (FWC). 3B — Biven (NA), Chase Loesch (NA). Records — New Albany 2-1, Fort Wayne Carroll 0-1.
.
PIRATES BLANK HORNETS
CHARLESTOWN — Jacob Glover threw six no-hit innings to lead Charlestown to a 5-0 victory over visiting Henryville on Friday night.
The senior walked two and struck out 12 before being lifted due to pitch count.
“He threw the ball extremely well,” Pirates coach Brian Hester said.
Brandon Broady came on in relief of Glover and allowed one hit while striking out two to close out the game.
Charlestown had six hits, including doubles from Dietrich Brown and Matthew McCoy.
The Pirates (2-0) next visit South Central at 6 p.m. Monday. The Hornets (0-2), meanwhile, host Corydon Central for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. next Saturday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Henryville 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Charlestown 000 131 X — 5 6 1
W — Jacob Glover. L — Dawson Hope. 2B — Matthew McCoy (C), Dietrich Brown (C). Records — Henryville 0-2, Charlestown 2-0.
.
CHARGERS RALLY PAST RED DEVILS
WESTFIELD — Fort Wayne Carroll bounced back from its earlier loss to New Albany by edging Jeffersonville 5-4 later Friday.
The Red Devils led 3-0 through four innings before the Chargers rallied. Carroll plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, then tallied in the eighth for the win.
Kannon Stull, Xavier Hart and Chate Amick had two hits apiece to lead Jeff at the plate.
Red Devils' starter Brett Denby allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings.
Jeffersonville (1-2) visits Louisville Butler at 12:30 p.m. today.
.
FW CARROLL 5, JEFFESRONVILLE 4 (8)
Jeffersonville 210 001 00 — 4 10 2
FW Carroll 000 020 21 — 5 7 1
W — Cam Niedens. L — Kannon Stull. 2B — Stull 2 (J), Chate Amick (J), Alex Kelley (J), Jayden Duba (C). Records — Jeffersonville 1-2, FW Carroll 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.