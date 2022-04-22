HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bulldogs beat Eastern

NEW ALBANY — A nine-run fifth inning gave New Albany an 11-1 five-inning victory over visiting Eastern on Friday evening at Mt. Tabor.
Garrett Jones led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Three others — Landon Tiesing, Carson Chandler and Andrew Clements — added two hits apiece. All three doubled while Tiesing drove in three, Clements knocked in a pair and Chandler touched home twice.
Also for New Albany, Tucker Biven and Kadin Bush each had a hit and an RBI while Tyler McMillen also drove in a run.
That was more than enough for Biven. The senior right-hander allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out eight over the five frames.
The Bulldogs (6-5) will host Louisville Holy Cross for a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
.
NEW ALBANY 11, EASTERN 1
Eastern 100 00 — 1 5 1
New Albany 200 09 — 11 12 0
W — Tucker Biven (1-2). L — Christian Reschar. 2B — Yancey Edlin (E), Carson Chandler (N), Andrew Clements (N), Landon Tiesing (N). Records — Eastern 4-7, New Albany 6-5.
.
HOLLAND IS PERFECT IN HORNETS' WIN
SEYMOUR — Logan Holland tossed a five-inning perfect game to lead Henryville to an 11-0 win at Trinity Lutheran on Friday evening.
The junior struck out seven of the 15 hitters he faced while 41 of the 57 pitches he threw went for strikes.
He got plenty of help from his teammates too as the Hornets pounded out 12 hits while scoring six runs in the second inning, one in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth frames.
Three players — Eli Kleinert, Sam Guernsey and J.D. Michael — had two hits apiece for Henryville. Kleinert was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while scoring three times; Guernsey went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while touching home thrice; and Michael was 2-for-4 while scoring a run. Tyler Orberson also added a pair of RBIs.
The Hornets (5-5) are scheduled to visit New Washington at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.
.
HENRYVILLE 11, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Henryville 061 22 — 11 12 0
T. Lutheran 000 00 — 0 0 4
W — Logan Holland. L — Gross. 2B — Eli Kleinert (H), Sam Guernsey (H). Records — Henryville 5-5, Trinity Lutheran 1-7.
.
DEVILS DOWN STARS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Max McEwen pitched a complete-game, four-hit shutout to lead Jeffersonville to a 2-0 triumph over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night.
The Indiana State-recruit also struck out five in the victory.
Hunter West had two of the Red Devils' five hits while McEwen helped his own cause by driving in one of Jeff's two runs in the fourth. Jaret Phillips and Rafe Swearingen touched home for the Devils.
Jeff (8-4) is scheduled to play two games today. The Red Devils are slated to host Corydon Central at 12:30 p.m., then Floyd Central right after that.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, BEDFORD NL 0
Bedford NL 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Jeffersonville 000 200 X — 2 5 1
W — Max McEwen. L — Ryker Hughes. 2B — Grant Dalton (BNL). Records — Beford NL 6-5, Jeffersonville 8-4.
.
BULL DOGS BEAT FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Columbus North held off host Floyd Central for a 3-1 win Friday evening.
The Bull Dogs tallied two runs in the second inning, thanks to a pair of Highlander errors, and added another in the third. Floyd cut it to 3-1 in the fourth and made a serious threat in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended with the bases full of Highlanders.
Tennessee-Martin signee Zach Wager picked up the win on the mound. The left-hander allowed one unearned run on three Floyd hits while walking one and striking out 12.
Dylan Hogan absorbed the loss for the Highlanders. The senior allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while walking one and striking out five over 4 1/3 innings. Bishop Letson struck out seven of the eight hitters he faced over the final 2 2/3 frames.
Floyd (6-3) is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 3 p.m. Saturday.
.
COLUMBUS NORTH 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Columbus North 021 000 0 — 3 5 2
Floyd Central 000 100 0 — 1 3 3
W — Zach Wager. L — Dylan Hogan. 2B — Bailey Taylor (FC), Will Baker (CN) 2. Records — Columbus North 7-2-1, Floyd Central 6-3.
.
DRAGONS BLANK REBELS
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek cruised to a 7-0 victory over visiting Southwestern on Friday evening.
Freshman pitcher Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound, striking out eight and walking none.
At the plate three players — Colin Kapust, Jace Burton and Bailey Hale — had two hits apiece for the Dragons. Kapust went 2-for-3 with two RBIs; Burton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Hale was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Dominic Decker also added a double.
Silver Creek (10-5) is scheduled to visit 2A No. 4 Forest Park at 11 a.m. this morning.
BRAVES BEAT EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Class A No. 4 Borden rolled to a 12-3 triumph at Lanesville in a Southern Athletic Conference clash at Ed Jaegers Memorial Field on Friday night.
The game was tied 1-1 after one inning before the Braves plated two runs in the second and five in the third to take control.
Gavin Gentry picked up the win on the mound for Borden (7-2-1).
.
BORDEN 12, LANESVILLE 3
Borden 125 001 3 — 12 12 0
Lanesville 100 002 0 — 3 3 2
W — Gavin Gentry (1-0). L — Tidstrom. 2B — Garrett Schmidt (B), Payne (L), Alex Schuler (B), Dylan Toler (B). Records — Borden 7-2-1, Lanesville 2-11.
.
PIONEERS DOWN KNIGHTS
MADISON — Class 2A No. 9 Providence outlasted South Dearborn 5-4 in its first game of Madison's Big Mac Classic on Friday night.
The Knights led 1-0 through three innings before the Pioneers picked up two runs in the top of the fourth thanks to singles by Max Beatty, Grant Borden and Nathan Julius, as well as an RBI-triple from Luke Kruer.
Providence added three more runs in the sixth.
South Dearborn rallied late, but it wasn't enough.
Cody Jackson picked up the win on the mound. The junior allowed one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out eight over five innings.
The Pioneers continue play in the Big Mac Classic today.
GENERALS TOP PANTHERS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped Corydon Central 12-2 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference rivals Friday evening.
PIRATES WIN OVER WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Charlestown downed host Christian Academy 18-1 Friday evening.
Brandon Broady led the way for the Pirates. The senior went 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs while scoring twice. Jackson Snelling and Jeremiah Hasler added two hits and two RBIs apiece.
That was more than enough for pitcher Garrett Titzer, who allowed one hit while striking out four over four frames.
LATE THURSDAY
GENERALS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Brandon Lilly pitched Clarksville past Lanesville 6-1 Thursday evening.
The senior left-hander allowed one unearned run on seven hits while walking none and striking out three in a complete-game effort.
Senior Ryan Waxler had two of the Generals' six hits and scored twice. Also for Clarksville, Cameron Rayborn doubled and drove in two; Luke Cain doubled, drove in a run and scored a run; and Chandler Jones singled, knocked in a run and scored a run.
“This was a good bounce-back win for us after our loss on Wednesday (at Providence)," Generals coach Jamie Knight said. "Brandon Lilly did a good job of throwing strikes and our defense played well in making the plays. Overall this was a good team win.”
.
CLARKSVILLE 6, LANESVILLE 1
Lanesville 000 100 0 — 1 7 2
Clarksville 032 010 X — 6 6 3
W — Brandon Lilly. L — N. Hall. 2B — Cameron Rayborn (C), Luke Cain (C), Ty Tidstrom (L).
.
WARRIORS TOP PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — A seven-run fifth inning sparked Scottsburg to a 9-4 victory over visiting Charlestown in a MSC contest Thursday evening.
The Pirates led 2-0 through 4 1/2 innings before the Warriors erupted in the home half of the fifth. Both teams then tallied two runs apiece in the sixth inning to account for the final score.
Ethan French and Lucas Gillespie had two hits apiece for Charlestown.
.
SCOTTSBURG 9, CHARLESTOWN 4
Charlestown 002 002 0 — 4 5 2
Scottsburg 000 072 X — 9 10 3
W — David Edwards. L — Jeremiah Hasler. Records — Charlestown 4-7, 1-3; Scottsburg 8-3, 1-1.