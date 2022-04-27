CLARKSVILLE — New Albany scored 16 unanswered runs, including 10 in the fifth, en route to a 20-4 five-inning win at Clarksville in high school baseball action Wednesday evening.
The two teams were tied 4-all through two before the Bulldogs plated three runs in the third and fourth frames before blowing the game open in the fifth.
Seniors Tucker Biven and Andrew Clements led New Albany’s 11-hit attack. Biven went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs while Clements was 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs.
Landon Gum added three RBIs while Garrett Jones drove in two.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Chase Loesch. The sophomore improved to 4-0 on the mound and also helped his own cause with a double.
The Bulldogs (10-5) will visit Class 4A No. 2 Evansville North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Generals (5-5) are scheduled to host Charlestown at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
NEW ALBANY 20, CLARKSVILLE 4
New Albany 313 3(10) — 20 11 1
Clarksville 040 00 — 4 8 3
W — Chase Loesch (4-0). L — Luke Cain. 2B — Carson Chandler (NA), Tucker Biven (NA) 2, Andrew Clements (NA), Loesch (NA). Records — New Albany 10-5, Clarksville 5-5.
WILDCATS DOWN DEVILS
JASPER — Class 4A No. 4 Jasper outlasted Jeffersonville for a 4-1 win Wednesday evening.
MUSTANGS TOP TIGERS
CROTHERSVILLE — Visiting New Washington rolled to a 20-7 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Wednesday evening.
