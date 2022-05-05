HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Bulldogs clip Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — New Albany built a 7-0 lead en route to a 9-3 win at reigning Class 2A state champion Providence on Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs scored one run in the first inning before adding on three in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth before the Pioneers plated three in the bottom of that inning. New Albany then tacked on two more runs in the seventh to account for the final.
That proved to be plenty of offense for Tucker Biven. The senior right-hander allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out nine over six innings to pick up the win on the mound. Landon Tiesing came on in the seventh and struck out two to secure the victory.
Andrew Clements and Chase Loesch led the Bulldogs’ 11-hit attack. Clements went 2-for-4 with an RBI while Loesch was 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored.
Carson Chandler added a pair of RBIs while Biven and Garrett Jones both touched home twice for New Albany (13-6), which is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For the Pioneers, freshman Cole Huett doubled and drove in two while scoring a run. Jake Rodski also knocked in a run and stole a pair of bases for Providence (9-9), which is scheduled to host Corydon Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY 9, PROVIDENCE 3
New Albany 130 012 2 — 9 11 2
Providence 000 003 0 — 3 3 2
W — Tucker Biven. L — Grant Seebold. 2B — Chase Loesch (NA), Cole Huett (P), Luke Kruer (P). Records — New Albany 13-6, Providence 9-9.
GENTRY'S NO-NO GIVES BRAVES SAC TITLE
BORDEN — Gavin Gentry tossed a no-hitter as Class A No. 3 Borden clinched the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 4-1 victory over visiting Henryville on Thursday evening.
The senior left-hander allowed one unearned run while walking one and striking out 13 in the complete-game effort.
The Hornets scored their lone run in the top of the first inning via the Braves' lone error, then an RBI-groundout.
Borden tied the score in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead for good with two runs in the third. The Braves added an insurance run in the sixth.
Three players — Gentry, Dylan Toler and Brody Kennedy — had two hits apiece for Borden. Gentry was 2-for-4 while Toler and Kennedy both went 2-for-3. Toler drove in a run and scored one while Kennedy doubled.
"Henryville is tough. They fought and scrapped the whole way," Borden coach Eric Stotts said. "Gentry was great tonight on the mound. We were able to do just enough offensively. The win clinched the conference title for our kids, so I'm happy for them. But we definitely have some things we need to improve upon in the next few weeks."
The Braves (13-3-1) will play in the Washington County Tournament on Saturday at Eastern.
Meanwhile the Hornets (7-7, 3-1) are scheduled to host Brownstown Central for a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.
BORDEN 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Henryville 100 000 0 — 1 0 0
Borden 102 001 X — 4 11 1
W — Gavin Gentry (3-0). L — Logan Holland. 2B — Brody Kennedy (B). Records — Henryville 7-7, 3-1; Borden 13-3-1, 5-0.
WATHEN PITCHES FLOYD TO WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — Noah Wathen tossed a shutout to lead host Floyd Central to a 10-0 five-inning victory over visiting Seymour in a matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference foes Thursday evening.
The junior left-hander allowed three singles while striking out six to earn the victory on the mound.
He also got plenty of help from his teammates at the plate.
Jake Thompson, Dylan Hogan and Kayden Linares had two hits apiece for the Highlanders. Thompson went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles while driving in one and touching home twice. Hogan was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs while scoring once. Linares went 2-for-2 while scoring twice.
Floyd Central (12-5) is scheduled to visit Charlestown at 6 p.m. Friday evening before hosting New Albany at 11 a.m. Saturday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 10, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 000 00 — 0 3 0
Floyd Central 500 32 — 10 11 2
W — Noah Wathen. L — G. Leavy. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC), Bailey Taylor (FC), Jake Thompson (FC) 2. Records — Seymour 11-7, Floyd Central 12-5.
DRAGONS DOWN COUGARS
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 6 Silver Creek blanked visiting North Harrison 4-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Thursday evening.