NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 15-0 five-inning victory over visiting Clarksville at Mt. Tabor on Wednesday.
Landon Tiesing led the way for the Bulldogs. The senior went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Two others — Chase Loesch and Caden Reed — added two hits apiece. Loesch went 2-for-4 with a triple while Reed was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Also for New Albany, Maxwell Alexander added a home run and two RBIs while Kaleb Elliott tripled and drove in two.
On the mound, Sean Rose picked up the win. The sophomore left-hander allowed one hit while striking out eight in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Evansville North at 6 p.m. Friday.
MUSTANGS TOP TIGERS
NEW WASHINGTON — A five-run first inning, followed by a three-run second and an eight-run third propelled host New Washington to a 16-3 five-inning victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Wednesday.
