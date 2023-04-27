4-19-23_NewAlbany@Jeffersonville_BB_30138_.jpg

New Albany’s Landon Tiesing rounds third base headed for home plate during the Bulldogs’ 4-2 win at Jeffersonville on Wednesday. 

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 15-0 five-inning victory over visiting Clarksville at Mt. Tabor on Wednesday.

Landon Tiesing led the way for the Bulldogs. The senior went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and a pair of RBIs. Two others — Chase Loesch and Caden Reed — added two hits apiece. Loesch went 2-for-4 with a triple while Reed was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Also for New Albany, Maxwell Alexander added a home run and two RBIs while Kaleb Elliott tripled and drove in two.

On the mound, Sean Rose picked up the win. The sophomore left-hander allowed one hit while striking out eight in the abbreviated complete-game victory.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Evansville North at 6 p.m. Friday.

MUSTANGS TOP TIGERS

NEW WASHINGTON — A five-run first inning, followed by a three-run second and an eight-run third propelled host New Washington to a 16-3 five-inning victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Wednesday.

