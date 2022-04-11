NEW ALBANY — Tucker Biven scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning to give New Albany a 4-3 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday at Mt. Tabor.
The Owls took the early lead with a pair of runs in the top of the first before the Bulldogs tied it up in the bottom of the second. New Albany then edged ahead with a single run in the third before Seymour knotted it up in the seventh.
In the eighth Biven, who was the starting pitcher, scored with no outs. He finished with a hit and an RBI.
Garrett Jones and Landon Tiesing had two hits to lead the ‘Dogs at the plate. Jones doubled and drove in a run. Carson Chandler, New Albany’s second pitcher, also added an RBI.
Tiesing picked up the victory in relief. He allowed one earned run on three hits in two innings pitched.
New Albany (3-3) is scheduled to host Louisville DeSales at 6 p.m. this evening.
NEW ALBANY 4, SEYMOUR 3
Seymour 200 000 10 — 3 8 2
New Albany 021 000 01 — 4 7 1
W — Landon Tiesing (1-0). L — Charlie Longmeier. 2B — Garrett Jones (NA). Records — Seymour 4-2, New Albany 3-3.
RANGERS EDGE PIONEERS
FERDINAND — Host Forest Park tallied twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Class 2A No. 1 Providence 4-3 Saturday.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third, when the Rangers scored the first run. They added another in the fourth.
The Pioneers cut their deficit in half in the top of the sixth, then scored twice more in the seventh to take the lead. It didn’t last long, though.
Grant Borden had two of Providence’s three hits.
The Pioneers (3-5) are scheduled to visit Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon.
FOREST PARK 4, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 000 001 2 — 3 3 4
Forest Park 001 100 2 — 4 6 1
W — Reid Howard. L — Nathan Julius. Records — Providence 3-5, Forest Park 2-1.
PANTHERS SWEEP HORNETS
CORYDON — Host Corydon Central swept a doubleheader from Henryville on Saturday.
The Panthers won the first game 11-1 in six innings and took the second 9-2.
In the opener, Corydon Central tallied 12 hits and scored four times in the third and fifth frames while scoring single runs in the first, second and sixth. The Hornets plated their lone run in the fourth.
Panthers starter Jarrett Willoughby allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out seven in the complete-game effort.
Sam Gilles led Henryville with two hits and an RBI.
In the second contest, the Hornets took the early lead with one run in the top of the first.
Corydon came back, though, with two runs in the third, five in the fourth and single runs in the fifth and sixth frames.
Tyler Orberson accounted for three of Henryville’s four hits in the loss. The senior also scored one of the team’s runs.
The Hornets (2-3) are slated to host Scottsburg at 5 p.m. today.
CORYDON CENTRAL 11, HENRYVILLE 1
Henryville 000 100 — 1 4 3
Corydon 114 041 — 11 12 2
W — Jarrett Willoughby. L — Logan Holland. 2B — Tyler Orberson (H), Jacob Stark (CC).
CORYDON CENTRAL 9, HENRYVILLE 2
Henryville 100 100 0 — 2 4 1
Corydon 002 511 X — 9 9 5
W — Jalen Fowler. 2B — Jalen Fowler (CC) 2, Willoughby (CC), Waylon Doblado (CC). Records — Henryville 2-3, Corydon Central 4-2.
