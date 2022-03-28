NASHVILLE — Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) tallied two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge New Albany 4-3 in the Bulldogs' season-opener Monday.
Montgomery Bell tallied two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the early lead before New Albany tallied three times in the top of the third to take the lead. It remained that way until Bell's final at-bat.
Tucker Biven led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 2-for-4. Chase Loesch, Landon Tiesing and Landon Gum each added doubles while Andrew Clements had a hit and an RBI. Carson Chandler also drove in a run.
On the mound, Biven allowed two earned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out five in three innings. Chandler absorbed the loss. He yielded two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out five in 3 1/3 innings.
Class 4A No. 10 New Albany (0-1) will face Donelson (Tenn.) Christian Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
MONTGOMERY BELL (TENN.) 4, NEW ALBANY 3
Monday in Nashville
New Albany 003 000 0 — 3 7 0
Montgomery Bell 020 000 2 — 4 6 1
W—Nicky Bennett. L—Carson Chandler (0-1). 2B—Chase Loesch (NA), Landon Tiesing (NA), Landon Gum (NA). 3B—Coleman Roddey (M), Billy Morris (M). Records—New Albany 0-1, Montgomery Bell Academy 5-3.
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown opened its season with an 11-1 victory over visiting Lanesville on Monday evening.
Quincy Gordon led the Pirates at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two doubles. Devin McConnell also had a double while Dawson Boyd swiped four bases.
They provided more than enough offense for Jeremiah Hasler, who picked up the win on the mound. he allowed one run on five hits while walking one and striking out six in four innings.
Charlestown (1-0) is scheduled to visit Henryville at 6 p.m. Friday.
