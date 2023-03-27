SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — New Albany began the Tim Redford Era with a 7-2 win at North Bullitt (Ky.) in the Bulldogs’ season-opener Monday.
New Albany tallied three runs in the second and seventh innings, along with a single run in the sixth, as the Bulldogs won their first game under Redford, who took over for long-time bench boss Chris McIntyre.
Senior Landon Tiesing led the way for New Albany at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Freshman Braden Brewer added a pair of hits and also drove in a trio of runs for the ‘Dogs.
Zach Fleming picked up the win on the mound. The junior allowed one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out seven over the first four frames. Caden Reed and Chase Loesch combined to allow an earned run on two hits while fanning four over the final three innings.
New Albany (1-0) will next visit Louisville Holy Cross at 6 p.m. Thursday.
.
NEW ALBANY 7, NORTH BULLITT (KY.) 2
New Albany 030 001 3 — 7 9 1
North Bullitt 000 101 0 — 2 7 0
W — Zach Fleming (1-0). L — Baron Williams. 2B — Maxwell Alexander (NA). HR — Landon Tiesing (NA). Records — New Albany 1-0, North Bullitt 4-3.
.
PIRATES BLANK EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Charlestown rolled to a 10-0 five-inning win at Lanesville in the season-opener for both Monday.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Pirates plated two runs in the third and fourth frames before scoring six times in the fifth to end the game early.
Jeremiah Hasler and Jackson Snelling led Charlestown at the plate. Hasler, a senior, went 2-for-3 with two triples and three RBIs while Snelling, a junior, was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Hasler also picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two hits while striking out nine over the first four frames. Freshman Ryan Sheilds struck out the side in the fifth.
Nic Hublar had half of the Eagles’ four hits.
Charlestown (1-0) is next scheduled to host Southwestern at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
.
CHARLESTOWN 10, LANESVILLE 0
Charlestown 002 26 — 10 6 1
Lanesville 000 00 — 0 4 5
W — Jeremiah Hasler. L — J. Albers. 2B — Boomer Hester (CH). 3B — Hasler (CH) 2. Records — Charlestown 1-0, Lanesville 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.