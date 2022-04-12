NEW ALBANY — A 14-run first inning propelled New Albany to a 17-2 five-inning triumph over visiting Louisville DeSales on the Bulldogs' Senior Night at Mt. Tabor.
Andrew Clements led New Albany's offensive onslaught. The senior went 2-for-4 with a pair of three-run homers and drove in seven runs in the win.
Winning pitcher Carson Chandler went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs at the plate. On the mound, he allowed one hit while walking two and striking out three over three innings.
Four other players — Tucker Biven, Chase Loesch, Landon Tiesing and Kadin Bush — had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Loesch drove in a pair, as did Gavin Rand.
New Albany (4-3) is scheduled to visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 17, DESALES 2
DeSales 000 20 — 2 4 5
New Albany (14)30 0X — 17 15 0
W — Carson Chandler (2-1). L — Evan Brite. 2B — Justin Wilkins (D), Carmine Fichetola (D), Landon Tiesing (NA), Carson Chandler (NA) 2, Kadin Bush (NA) 2, Gavin Rand (NA). HR — Andrew Clements (NA) 2, Chase Loesch (NA). Records —DeSales 9-6, New Albany 4-3.
.
PIONEERS EDGE PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Grant Borden's RBI-triple in the top of the eighth inning propelled Class 2A No. 4 Providence to a 3-2 triumph at Jennings County on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers plated single runs in the top of the second and third innings to take the early lead before the Panthers tied it up in the bottom of the third. The rest of the game was scoreless until the eighth, when Jake Rodski singled. He scored three batters later on Borden's triple.
Rodski went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Providence's seven-hit attack that also included a solo home run by Nathan Julius.
Cody Jackson picked up the victory in relief. The junior allowed three hits while walking one and striking out two over the final three innings.
The Pioneers (4-5) are scheduled to play a doubleheader at South Spencer on Saturday. First pitch is slated for noon.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 2
Providence 011 000 01 — 3 7 2
Jennings County 002 000 00 — 2 6 0
W — Cody Jackson. L — C. Sigler. 2B — A. Martin (JC). 3B — Grant Borden (P). HR — Nathan Julius (P). Records — Providence 4-5, Jennings County 6-2.
.
WARRIORS HOLD OFF HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outhit Scottsburg, but the Warriors won 9-5 Tuesday evening.
The Hornets led 2-1 after three innings before the Warriors scored four times in the fourth to take control. Henryville got within 5-3 before Scottsburg plated a single run in the sixth and three times in the seventh. The Hornets tallied twice in the bottom of the inning, but they weren't enough.
Senior Tyler Orberson went 4-for-4 at the plate while scoring three times for Henryville, which had nine hits to the Warriors' eight. Hayden Barbour added two hits and drove in a run for the Hornets.
Sam Guernsey absorbed the loss for Henryville. The senior allowed six runs (three earned) on five hits while walking five and striking out two over six innings.
.
SCOTTSBURG 9, HENRYVILLE 5
Scottsburg 100 401 3 — 9 8 1
Henryville 011 010 2 — 5 9 2
W — Garrett McClellan. L — Sam Guernsey. 2B — Brentley Shaw (S), Jordan Lyons (S), David Edwards (S). HR — Lyons (S). Records — Scottsburg 5-2, Henryville 2-4.
.
LATE MONDAY
WARRIORS TOP GENERALS
SCOTTSBURG — Scottsburg scored six unanswered runs en route to a 7-2 victory over visiting Clarksville on Monday night.
The game was tied 1-all after three innings before the Warriors scored three in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Generals plated one run in the top of the seventh, but it wasn't enough.
Scottsburg starter David Edwards, who has committed to the University of Cincinnati, allowed one unearned run on four hits while walking two and striking out nine over six innings to earn the win.
Clarksville's Cameron Rayborn absorbed the loss. The senior allowed four runs (only one of which was earned) on five hits while walking two and striking out five.
“Scottsburg has a very nice team. Rayborn did a good job on the mound for us but we made two costly errors with two outs that led to their runs; we have to cleanup things up defensively," Generals coach Jamie Knight said. "Offensively we are getting runners on, but still haven’t been able to get those timely hits.”
.
SCOTTSBURG 7, CLARKSVILLE 2
Clarksville 001 000 1 — 2 4 3
Scottsburg 100 321 X — 7 5 3
W — David Edwards. L — Cameron Rayborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.