BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Carson Chandler tossed a complete-game shutout to lead New Albany to a 1-0 win at Meade County (Ky.) on Monday.
Chandler scattered five hits while walking none and striking out seven on the mound.
The Bulldogs scored the game's lone run in the fourth frame after Tucker Biven got a hit, then scored on Andrew Clements' RBI-single.
Biven finished with half of New Albany's four hits.
The Bulldogs (9-5) are scheduled to visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 1, MEADE COUNTY (KY.) 0
New Albany 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Meade County 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
W — Carson Chandler (3-1). L — Tracy Hardesty (1-3). 2B — Tucker Biven (NA). Records — New Albany 9-5, Meade County 12-9.
.
BRAVES BLAST EASTERN
PEKIN — Led by AJ Agnew, Class A No. 3 Borden rolled to an 11-0 five-inning win at Eastern on Monday.
The junior not only pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three, but he also hit a two-run homer for the Braves.
Borden scored four runs in the second and fourth frames and three in the fifth to end the game early.
"I thought AJ gave us one of the best pitching performances of his high school career," Braves coach Eric Stotts said. "He didn't try to do too much, stayed ahead of hitters and worked extremely efficiently. We made plays behind him and had good production throughout our lineup. Eastern is a dangerous team, so it was a good win."
Gavin Gentry led the Braves (8-3-1) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Garrett Schmidt also added a trio of hits and scored thrice.
.
BORDEN 11, EASTERN 0
Borden 040 43 — 11 11 0
Eastern 000 00 — 0 2 1
W — AJ Agnew (3-0). L — Drury (1-2). 2B — Dylan Toler (B). HR — Agnew (B), Gavin Gentry (B). Records — Borden 8-3-1, Eastern 4-8.
.
SHAMROCKS TOP PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Trinity topped Providence 10-3 Monday evening.
The game was tied 1-all through 1 1/2 innings before the Shamrocks scored one in the bottom of the second and four more in the third and fourth frames.
The Pioneers rallied for two runs in the seventh, but they weren't enough.
Freshman Cole Huett led Providence at the plate, going 2-for-3. Luke Kruer added a triple and an RBI while scoring a run.
.
TRINITY 10, PROVIDENCE 3
Providence 010 000 2 — 3 5 1
Trinity 114 400 X — 10 11 2
W — Wilson. L — Hayden Vissing. 2B — Cody Jackson (P), Klein (T), Willis (T). 3B — Luke Kruer (P). Records — Providence 7-7, Trinity 19-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.