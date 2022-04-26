4-20-22_Jeff@NewAlbany_BB_02439.jpg (copy)

New Albany’s Carson Chandler drives a ball at the plate during the Bulldogs’ 6-3 loss to Jeffersonville last week. On Monday, Chandler tossed a complete-game, five-hit shutout in New Albany’s 1-0 win at Meade County (Ky.).

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Carson Chandler tossed a complete-game shutout to lead New Albany to a 1-0 win at Meade County (Ky.) on Monday. 

Chandler scattered five hits while walking none and striking out seven on the mound. 

The Bulldogs scored the game's lone run in the fourth frame after Tucker Biven got a hit, then scored on Andrew Clements' RBI-single. 

Biven finished with half of New Albany's four hits. 

The Bulldogs (9-5) are scheduled to visit Clarksville at 5 p.m. Wednesday. 

NEW ALBANY 1, MEADE COUNTY (KY.) 0

New Albany        000     100     0 — 1 4 2

Meade County     000     000     0 — 0 5 1

     W — Carson Chandler (3-1). L — Tracy Hardesty (1-3). 2B — Tucker Biven (NA). Records — New Albany 9-5, Meade County 12-9.

BRAVES BLAST EASTERN

PEKIN — Led by AJ Agnew, Class A No. 3 Borden rolled to an 11-0 five-inning win at Eastern on Monday. 

The junior not only pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three, but he also hit a two-run homer for the Braves. 

Borden scored four runs in the second and fourth frames and three in the fifth to end the game early. 

"I thought AJ gave us one of the best pitching performances of his high school career," Braves coach Eric Stotts said. "He didn't try to do too much, stayed ahead of hitters and worked extremely efficiently. We made plays behind him and had good production throughout our lineup. Eastern is a dangerous team, so it was a good win."

Gavin Gentry led the Braves (8-3-1) at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs while touching home twice. Garrett Schmidt also added a trio of hits and scored thrice. 

BORDEN 11, EASTERN 0

Borden     040     43 — 11 11 0

Eastern     000     00 —  0  2  1

     W — AJ Agnew (3-0). L — Drury (1-2). 2B — Dylan Toler (B). HR — Agnew (B), Gavin Gentry (B). Records — Borden 8-3-1, Eastern 4-8. 

SHAMROCKS TOP PIONEERS

LOUISVILLE — Host Louisville Trinity topped Providence 10-3 Monday evening. 

The game was tied 1-all through 1 1/2 innings before the Shamrocks scored one in the bottom of the second and four more in the third and fourth frames. 

The Pioneers rallied for two runs in the seventh, but they weren't enough. 

Freshman Cole Huett led Providence at the plate, going 2-for-3. Luke Kruer added a triple and an RBI while scoring a run. 

TRINITY 10, PROVIDENCE 3

Providence     010     000     2 —  3  5  1

Trinity             114     400     X — 10 11 2

     W — Wilson. L — Hayden Vissing. 2B — Cody Jackson (P), Klein (T), Willis (T). 3B — Luke Kruer (P). Records — Providence 7-7, Trinity 19-2. 

