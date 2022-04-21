SELLERSBURG — Junior Dane DeWees tossed a no-hitter to lead Class 3A No. 7 Silver Creek to a 11-0 victory over visiting South Central on Thursday evening.
Sophomore Tyler Bach led the Dragons at the plate with a double and four RBIs. Bailey Hale also doubled and drove in two.
Silver Creek is scheduled to host Southwestern at 6 p.m. this evening.
BRAVES BEAT WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Class A No. 4 Borden rode a 14-run first inning to a 21-0 win at Christian Academy on Thursday evening.
The Braves added two runs in the second and third frames before scoring thrice in the fourth.
Borden pounded out 21 hits in the win. Gavin Gentry, Kaden Holmes and Garrett Schmidt each doubled, while Shawn Condon tripled for the Braves.
That was more than enough offense for winning pitcher Brady Schuler.
Borden (6-2-1) is scheduled to visit Lanesville at 6 p.m. this evening.
BORDEN 21, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Borden (14)22 30 — 21 21 0
CAI 000 00 — 0 2 1
W — Brady Schuler (1-0). L — Adam Robertson (1-2). 2B — Gavin Gentry (B), Kaden Holmes (B), Garrett Schmidt (B). 3B — Shawn Condon (B). Records — Borden 6-2-1, Christian Academy 1-2.
