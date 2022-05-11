HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: 'Dogs down Owls

SEYMOUR — New Albany cruised into the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final.
The visiting Bulldogs blasted Seymour 13-0 in five innings in an HHC tourney semifinal Wednesday evening.
New Albany (15-7) will visit Jennings County at 6 p.m. Friday evening in the HHC final.
Tucker Biven led the way for the ‘Dogs on Wednesday. The senior right-hander allowed one hit while walking four and striking out nine over five innings to pick up the win on the mound. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Four other players — Landon Tiesing, Garrett Jones, Carson Chandler and Chase Loesch — also had two hits apiece for New Albany. Tiesing went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in the fifth inning. Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI while touching home twice. Chandler went 2-for-4 while scoring two runs. Loesch was 2-for-2 with a two-run homer in the second inning.
Andrew Clements added a double and a pair of RBIs for the ‘Dogs (15-6).
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wednesday's semifinal at Seymour
NEW ALBANY 13, SEYMOUR 0
New Albany 022 36 — 13 13 1
Seymour 000 00 — 0 1 2
W — Tucker Biven (4-2). L — Bret Perry. 2B — Biven (NA), Andrew Clements (NA). HR — Landon Tiesing (NA), Chase Loesch (NA). Records — New Albany 15-7, Seymour 13-8.
FLOYD RALLIES PAST STARS
BEDFORD — A four-run seventh inning propelled Floyd Central to a 5-3 win at Bedford North Lawrence in an HHC Tournament consolation game Wednesday evening.
The Highlanders took the early lead with one run in the top of the second before the Stars countered with two in the bottom of the inning. BNL added another run in the fourth before Floyd’s big final frame, which was sparked by Dylan Hogan’s three-run home run.
Hogan helped pitch and hit the Highlanders to victory. The senior picked up the win on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out six over six innings. At the plate he accounted for two of the team’s three hits, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs while scoring once.
Bailey Taylor took the mound in the seventh. He allowed one hit while striking out one to secure the win.
Floyd Central (13-6) will visit Jeffersonville on Friday evening in the tourney’s fifth-place game. The Red Devils previously defeated the Highlanders 8-5 April 23 at Don Poole Field.
HHC TOURNAMENT
Wednesday's consolation game at Bedford
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, BEDFORD NL 3
Floyd Central 010 000 4 — 5 3 0
Bedford NL 020 100 0 — 3 8 0
W — Dylan Hogan. L — Cal Gates. 2B — Hogan (FC), Cade Mungle (BNL). HR — Hogan (FC). Records — Floyd Central 13-6, Bedford NL 10-12.
GENERALS CLIP CRAWFORD
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville rolled to a 12-2 five-inning victory over visiting Crawford County on Wednesday evening.
Luke Cain led the Generals to victory. On the mound, he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking two and striking out two over the five frames. At the plate, he went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ryan Waxler also had three hits for Clarksville. He also drove in a run and scored one too.
Ashton Lilly added two RBIs while Cameron Rayborn tripled, drove in a run and scored thrice.
CLARKSVILLE 12, CRAWFORD COUNTY 2
Crawford 000 20 — 2 2 4
Clarksville 161 22 — 12 10 0
W — Luke Cain. L — Decker. 2B — Cain (C). 3B — Cameron Rayborn.
PIONEERS OUST EAGLES
AUSTIN — Providence cruised to an 11-3 win at Austin in a rematch of last year's Class 2A Eastern Sectional foes Wednesday evening.
Hayden Vissing picked up the win on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight over five frames. Brantley Whitlock came on in the sixth and allowed one earned run on two hits while walking one and fanning five over the final two innings.
Cole Huett and Casey Kaelin had two hits apiece while driving in one run apiece. Jack Beyl, Jake Rodski and Cody Jackson also drove in two runs each.
The Pioneers (11-9) are slated to host Henryville at 5 p.m. Friday.
PROVIDENCE 11, AUSTIN 3
Providence 313 310 0 — 11 10 0
Austin 020 000 1 — 3 9 4
W — Hayden Vissing. L — P. Bruce. 2B — Casey Kaelin (P), Jack Beyl (P), Luke Kruer (P), Bruce (A). Records — Providence 11-9.
DRAGONS DOWN EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek rolled to a 16-3 victory over visiting Lanesville on Wednesday.
The win was the 12th in a row for the Dragons (18-5).
Three players — Nate Davidson, Dane DeWees and Greyson Durick — had three hits apiece for Creek. Davidson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs. DeWees was 2-for-2 while scoring twice. Durick went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Bailey Hale added a trio of RBIs.
That was more than enough for Dominic Decker, who picked up the win in relief.