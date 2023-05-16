CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek clinched its 12th Mid-Southern Conference title in 13 years with a 9-2 victory over visiting Brownstown Central at Clarksville Little League on Monday evening.
Nate Davidson picked up the win on the mound for the Dragons. He allowed one hit over five frames.
Greyson Durick led Creek at the plate with a triple and four RBIs. Jace Burton, Mikey Williamson, Preston Burton and Tyler Bach also added hits for the Dragons, who are scheduled to visit New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
‘DOGS DOWN OLYMPIANS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to an 11-2 victory over visiting Columbus East on Monday afternoon at Mt. Tabor.
Freshman Braden Brewer led the Bulldogs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Senior Landon Tiesing added two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Maxwell Alexander and Landon Gum added two RBIs apiece for New Albany.
They provided more than enough offense for winning pitcher Ty McMillen, who allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out three in the complete-game victory.
PIONEERS ROUT REBELS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 2 Providence rolled to a 13-2 five-inning victory over visiting South Central on Monday evening.
The Pioneers plated three runs in the first inning, two in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth en route to victory.
Luke Kruer and Casey Kaelin both hit early home runs to fuel Providence (19-3), which is scheduled to visit Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
OWLS BLANK HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Seymour blanked host Henryville 7-0 Monday afternoon.
A pair of Owl pitchers combined to allow one hit.
HASLER'S HOMER LIFTS BRAVES
SALEM — Jeremiah Hasler’s solo home run in the top of the ninth lifted Charlestown to a 4-3 win at Salem on Monday evening.
The Pirates took the early lead with a run in the top of the first before tallying twice in the fourth. They led 3-0 until the Lions evened up the score in the sixth. The game was then deadlocked at 3-all until Hasler’s homer.
Dallas Crace picked up the win in relief. He allowed no runs on five hits while fanning four over 3 2/3 innings.
Hasler, Noah Tilton and Nick Broady had two hits apiece for the Pirates. Broady also had a pair of RBIs and stole a trio of bases.
Charlestown (15-7, 6-2) is scheduled to host Seymour at 6 p.m. Tuesday before visiting Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. Thursday.
PATRIOTS TOP FLOYD IN 11
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Heritage Hills tallied two runs in the top of the 11th inning for a 5-3 win at Floyd Central on Monday evening.
The Highlanders, who were coming off a 12-inning loss at Seymour in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament final Friday night, took the early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first before the Patriots tied it up in the top of the second. Floyd retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the second before Heritage Hills knotted it up again in the top of the third. The score remained deadlocked until the 11th.
Bishop Letson, Clayton Schroeder and Travis Combs had two hits apiece to lead the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (16-8) will be back in action when it hosts Bloomington North at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
HERITAGE HILLS 5, FLOYD CENTRAL 3
Heritage Hills 021 000 000 02 — 5 9 5
Floyd Central 210 000 000 00 — 3 10 1
W — Krzykowski. L — Seth Newkirk. 2B — P. Gray (HH). Records — Heritage Hills 11-13, Floyd Central 16-8.
