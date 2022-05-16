BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek clinched its eighth straight Mid-Southern Conference title, and its 11th in 12 years, with an 11-1 win at Brownstown Central on Monday evening.
Freshman Preston Burton picked up the win on the mound while also going 3-for-4 with a double at the plate.
Four players — Dominic Decker, Bailey Hale, Greyson Durick and Garret Allen — had two hits apiece for the Dragons (22-5, 7-0), who won their 16th straight game. Decker and Colin Kapust homered while Durick and Kapust drove in two runs apiece.
FLOYD ROLLS OVER PATRIOTS
LINCOLN CITY — Floyd Central scored in every inning, but two, in a 12-4 triumph at Heritage Hills on Monday evening.
Dylan Hogan led the Highlanders’ 12-hit attack, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs while scoring three runs. Four others — Jake Thompson, Bailey Taylor, Ty Becker and Mason Moravec — had two hits apiece. Thompson and Taylor both went 2-for-4 while touching home twice. Becker was 2-for-3 with an RBI while scoring twice. Moravec was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs while scoring once.
That was more than enough offense for a pair of Floyd pitchers. Bishop Letson picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out six in three innings. Noah Wathen came on in the fourth and allowed one earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out six over the last four frames.
FLOYD CENTRAL 12, HERITAGE HILLS 4
Floyd Central 302 201 4 — 12 12 1
Heritage Hills 300 100 0 — 4 10 2
W — Bishop Letson. L — Sandoval. 2B — Mason Moravec (FC), Bowling (HH). HR — Moravec (FC).
BROADY PACES PIRATES TO WIN
CHARLESTOWN — Fittingly Charlestown senior Brandon Broady led the Pirates to a 5-1 victory over visiting Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash Monday evening (a.k.a. Charlestown's Senior Night).
Broady allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight over 6 2/3 innings.
Quincy Gordon and Ethan French both went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Pirates. Gordon doubled and drove in two while French also knocked in a run.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Providence downed South Central 14-3 Monday evening.
Luke Kruer picked up the win on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed two hits while walking one and fanning four over 2 2/3 innings. Casey Kaelin yielded one hit while striking out four over three innings.
Cody Jackson paced Providence at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs while scoring a run. Also for the Pioneers, freshman Cole Huett homered and scored three times while Jake Rodski and Nathan Julius each knocked in a run and touched home twice.
OWLS OUTLAST HORNETS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour defeated Henryville 6-2 Monday evening.
