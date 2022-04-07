HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Dragons clobber Clarksville

SELLERSBURG — Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek rolled to a 19-0 five-inning victory over visiting Clarksville in the Dragons’ home-opener Thursday.
Creek tallied two runs in the first inning and five in the second before breaking the game open with an 11-run third. The Dragons added a single run in the fourth in the win over their former Mid-Southern Conference rivals.
It was also career victory number 502 for long-time Creek bench boss Joe Decker, who reached the 500 milestone while the Dragons played in Tennessee over spring break.
“I wanted to thank everyone who sent me messages and posts about getting to 500 wins in high school baseball. I have been very fortunate over my 25 years of coaching to have some great assistants and great players,” Decker wrote in a post on social media earlier this week. “I started going through picture(s) to add to this post and so many that meant the most were not about baseball. They were about how these kids who have played for us have made an impact on me, my kids (and) on my family. I haven’t been coaching these kids. They have been coaching me. I am a better person because of all of you. I am a better father because of all of you. I owe you guys. I love you guys.”
Decker’s son, Dominic, led Silver Creek’s offensive onslaught against the Generals. The senior went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while scoring three times. Meanwhile Decker’s classmate Bailey Hale was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double and an RBI.
Also for the Dragons, Dane DeWees tripled, drove in three and scored thrice; Greyson Durick knocked in a trio of runs; Tyler Betancourt, Colin Kapust and Preston Burton scored three times while Brady Weitzel touched home twice.
That was more than enough offense for starting pitcher Nate Davidson. The sophomore right-hander allowed one hit — a single by Caleb Cummings — while walking two and striking out four over the first four frames. He also helped his own cause at the plate, doubling and driving in a run.
The Dragons (4-3) are slated to host 2A No. 1 Providence at 6 p.m. this evening. Meanwhile the Generals (1-1) are slated to visit Borden for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
.
SILVER CREEK 19, CLARKSVILLE 0
Clarksville 000 00 — 0 1 5
Silver Creek 25(11) 1X — 19 11 1
W — Nate Davidson. L — Luke Cain. 2B — Dominic Decker (SC) 2, Bailey Hale (SC), Jace Burton (SC), Davidson (SC). 3B — Dane DeWees (SC). Records — Clarksville 1-1, Silver Creek 4-3.
.
BRUINS HOLD OFF HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — A nine-run first inning helped propel visiting Louisville Ballard to an 11-6 win at Floyd Central on Thursday night.
The Highlanders, who trailed 11-1 after two innings, tried to rally. They scored single runs in the third and seventh frames and tallied three times in the fifth. Those, however, weren’t enough.
Floyd outhit the Bruins, who are ranked in the Top 20 in Kentucky, 12-8.
Jake Thompson and Noah Wathen led the Highlanders at the plate. Thompson went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple while scoring twice. Wathen, who was the losing pitcher, was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Meanwhile Bailey Taylor and Dylan Hogan added two hits apiece. Taylor went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs while scoring twice. Hogan was 2-for-4 with a double while touching home two times.
Floyd is scheduled to visit Columbus East at 11 a.m. Saturday.
.
LOU. BALLARD 11, FLOYD CENTRAL 6
Lou. Ballard 920 000 0 — 11 8 0
Floyd Central 101 030 1 — 6 12 5
W — Martin. L — Noah Wathen. 2B — Dylan Hogan (FC), Wathen (FC), Ty Becker (FC), Jake Thompson (FC), Kaelin (B). 3B — Bailey Taylor (FC), Thompson (FC), Bevin (B).
.
PANTHERS EDGE RED DEVILS
NORTH VERNON — Host Jennings County edged Jeffersonville 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Thursday evening.
The Red Devils took the early lead by scoring once in the first inning. The Panthers, however, tallied twice in the bottom of the third — thanks to a solo homer by Keegan Manowitz and an RBI from Cole Sigler — to go ahead.
Jennings held off the visitors from there behind starter Jacob Vogel. The Indiana University-signee struck out seven in a 73-pitch complete-game.
Jeffersonville is scheduled to host Columbus North at noon Saturday.
HORNETS TAME TIGERS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville pounded out 16 hits en route to a 26-4 victory over visiting Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Thursday.
The Hornets (2-1, 1-0) are slated to visit Corydon at 11 a.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.