SMYRNA, Tenn. — Class 3A No. 2 Silver Creek opened its season with a 16-5 win at Smyrna (Tenn.) on Wednesday afternoon.
Dominic Decker and Jace Burton combined for six hits and 10 RBIs in the victory for the Dragons. Decker went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and five RBIs while scoring three times. Burton also went 3-for-4 with a trio of doubles and five RBIs while scoring once.
Dane DeWees, Colin Kapust and Bailey Hale added two hits apiece for Creek, which finished with 14. Also for the Dragons, Preston Burton touched home three times while Garrett Allen and Tyler Betancourt scored twice.
That was more than enough offense for Kapust, who picked up the win on the mound. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while walking two and striking out three over five innings.
.
SILVER CREEK 16, SMYRNA (TENN.) 5
Silver Creek 013 345 — 16 14 2
Smyrna 010 211 — 5 7 1
W — Colin Kapust. L — Grant Charlton. 2B — Dominic Decker (SC) 2, Jace Burton (SC) 3, Kapust (SC), Donovan Peebles (S), Auston Smith (S). 3B — Decker (SC), Anthony Pastrana (S). HR — Jonathan Stewart (S).
.
HIGHLANDERS ROLL IN OPENER
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central got off to a fast start and cruised to a 13-1 five-inning victory over visiting Tell City in the season-opener for both Wednesday.
The Highlanders plated five runs in the first inning, seven in the third and one in the fourth en route to victory.
Five players — Jake Thompson, Bailey Taylor, Dylan Hogan, Noah Wathen and Bishop Letson — had two hits apiece to lead Floyd’s 12-hit attack. Thompson doubled and tripled while scoring twice. Additionally, Hogan doubled and drove in a trio of runs while Wathen doubled and scored twice. Taylor also scored two times.
That was more than enough offense for Wathen, who picked up the win on the mound. The junior left-hander gave up one unearned run on three hits while walking one and striking out eight over the five frames.
The Highlanders (1-0) will next face Fort Wayne Carroll on Friday night at Jeffersonville.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 13, TELL CITY 1
Tell City 000 10 — 1 3 5
Floyd Central 507 10 — 13 12 1
W — Noah Wathen. L — S. Sandage. 2B — A. Ferrand (TC), G. Meunier (TC), Wathen (FC), Bishop Letson (FC), Jake Thompson (FC), Dylan Hogan (FC). 3B — Thompson (FC). Records — Tell City 0-1, Floyd Central 1-0.
.
PIONEERS CLIP COUGARS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 1 Providence rolled to a 16-6 six-inning victory over visiting North Harrison on Wednesday evening.
The Pioneers plated six runs in the bottom of the first, four in the second and tallied three times in the fifth and sixth frames to end the game early.
Three players — Jake Rodski, Cole Huett and Nathan Julius — had three hits apiece to lead Providence’s 14-hit attack. Rodski singled, doubled and tripled while driving in two and scoring once. Huett had a trio of singles and three RBIs. Julius tallied two singles, a triple and four RBIs while scoring twice. Grant Borden added two hits, including a double, while scoring twice.
Cody Jackson, Jack Beyl, Hayden Vissing and Logan Hutchins also scored twice while Brantley Whitlock drove in a pair of runs.
Noah Crone picked up the victory on the mound. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits while walking two over two innings.
Providence (2-0) is slated to host Lake Central at 7 p.m. Friday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 16, NORTH HARRISON 6
North Harrison 311 010 — 6 7 2
Providence 640 033 — 16 14 3
W — Noah Crone. L — Reece Harkness. 2B — Sawyer Wetzel (NH), Jake Rodski (P), Grant Borden (P). 3B — Nathan Julius (P), Rodski (P). Records — North Harrison 0-1, Providence 2-0.
.
BRAVES EDGE BLUEJACKETS
BORDEN — A trio of pitchers combined to hold Mitchell to one hit as Class A No. 1 Borden edged the visiting Bluejackets 1-0 in the season-opener for both Wednesday.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third. That’s when Alex Schuler singled, stole second then scored on Gavin Gentry’s double.
Brady Schuler threw three innings, while Kaden Holmes and Gentry tossed two apiece for the Braves. Holmes picked up the victory, while Gentry registered the save.
“It was a tough game. Thankfully, our pitchers bailed us out tonight,” Borden coach Eric Stotts said. “We had three really great pitching performances from Brady Schuler, Kaden Holmes and Gavin Gentry. We struggled at the plate, but it’s early. Credit (Mitchell pitcher Andrew) Shepherd. He threw really well for Mitchell. Our hitters will get better with more at-bats.”
Borden (1-0) will visit Crothersville at 5 p.m. today.
.
BORDEN 1, MITCHELL 0
Mitchell 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
Borden 001 000 X — 1 5 2
W — Kaden Holmes (1-0). L — Andrew Shepherd (0-1). SV — Gavin Gentry (1). 2B — Gentry (B). Records — Mitchell 0-1, Borden 1-0.
.
REBELS OUTLAST HORNETS
HENRYVILLE — Southwestern outlasted host Henryville 13-7 in the Hornets’ season-opener Wednesday.
Henryville is scheduled to host Charlestown at 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.