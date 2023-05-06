FLOYDS KNOBS — Coen Evrard pitched a no-hitter to lead host Floyd Central to a 1-0 win over Class 3A No. 9 Charlestown on Friday night.
The junior left-hander walked only one and fanned 14 in the near-perfect game.
The host Highlanders scored the only run Evrard would need in the bottom of the first inning against Pirates starter Noah Tilton, who allowed just three hits while striking out six over six frames.
Floyd Central (14-6) is scheduled to host Columbus East at 6 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament.
Meanwhile Charlestown (12-6) is slated to host Brownstown Central at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD CENTRAL 1, CHARLESTOWN 0
Charlestown 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Floyd Central 100 000 X — 1 3 2
W — Coen Evrard. L — Noah Tilton. Records — Charlestown 12-6, Floyd Central 14-6.
MUSTANGS CLIP CAI
NEW WASHINGTON — Easton Nichols picked up the complete-game victory on the mound as host New Washington clipped Christian Academy 9-1 Friday evening.
‘DOGS ROLL OVER REBELS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany rolled to a 13-0 victory over visiting South Spencer on Friday evening at Mt. Tabor.
Chase Loesch led the Bulldogs’ offensive eruption at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs.
Landon Gum and Kaleb Elliott added two hits apiece for New Albany while Phil Gill drove in a pair of runs.
Tyler McMillen picked up the win on the mound. He allowed one hit while fanning three over five frames.
